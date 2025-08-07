Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Gives Reason For Sitting Dillon Gabriel
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel is out for the Browns' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers. Gabriel has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury and Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski addressed their reasoning for holding him out.
The Browns decided to start fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and sign quarterback Tyler Huntley to also be available. Cleveland's quarterback room now contains six quarterbacks: Gabriel, Sanders, Huntley, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Deshaun Watson (rehabbing from injury.)
Cleveland Coach Kevin Stefanski Comments On Holding Gabriel Out
Stefanski was straight to the point when asked about why Gabriel's NFL debut is on hold. It appears they are sitting Gabriel for precautionary reasons.
“Just being very careful with him. Don’t want to expose him to any unnecessary strain, if you will”- Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski
The former Oregon Ducks star Gabriel and veteran Kenny Pickett are both dealing with hamstring injuries. Neither have had "setbacks" but Stefanski was unclear if either will be available for the Browns preseason game two vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
The bright side is Gabriel did participate in a limited fashion during Wednesday's joint training camp practice vs. Carolina. Early on in training camp Gabriel suffered scrutiny for his lack of accuracy, but on Wednesday, he went 7-for-8 and threw one touchdown.
Stefanski's Plan For Preseason Game One
Stefanski plan to rest the majority of Cleveland's starters opens up a big opportunity for rookies and other fringe-roster players to make an impact.
“By large, I’m going to rest most of the starters”- Head Coach Kevin Stefanski
While 40-year-old Flacco is listed as No.1 on the depth chart, he seemingly no longer needs preseason reps. That leaves two players to showcase their talents in Friday’s game: Shedeur Sanders will start and recently signed veteran Tyler Huntley will get the opportunity to split the reps and showcase their abilities in true “game like” reps.
Preseason games are the best and sometimes the only chance for rookies to showcase their abilities not just to their coach but to the public eye and their organizations fan base.
"With a lot of our younger guys...Majority of their reps are going to come in the football game"- Coach Kevin Stefanski
With Sanders starting behind center, that leave's a loss of momentum for Gabriel on the depth chart. Stefanski said it himself, the valuable reps are going to come from preseason games in order to get the feel of playing on a professional stage.
“It’s when you get these preseason games, you try to keep it very simple so guys can play fast. All concepts that our players know can kind of not think too much and just play ball.”- Coach Kevin Stefanski
For Oregon Ducks fans who want to cheer on Gabriel, the hope is he can get back to full speed in order to be ready for another preseason opportunity against the Philadelphia Eagles next week on Saturday, August 16th.