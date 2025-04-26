Cleveland Browns Draft 'Winner' Dillon Gabriel Over Shedeur Sanders: Perfect Fit?
The Cleveland Browns drafted former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel with the No. 94 overall selection in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns decided to draft Gabriel over former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was predicted to be a first round draft selection.
Bleacher Report called the 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist Gabriel and leftie a "more athletic version of Tua Tagovailoa with less arm talent." He also has drawn comparisons to former NFL quarterback and current New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore.
"Bottom line, he's a winner," said Mel Kiper when the Browns drafted him.
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Derrick Harmon Over Shedeur Sanders: 5 Facts About Disruptive Lineman
MORE: No. 1 Overall Recruit Jackson Cantwell To Commit To Georgia Bulldogs Over Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Derrick Harmon On Emotional Night: Mother On Life Support
Dillon Gabriel’s four-year contract is projected to be worth $6,226,322 with a $1,168.232 signing bonus, according to http://OverTheCap.com.
At the 2025 NFL Combine, Gabriel measured at 5-11 and 205-pounds. His hand size was 9.25 inches and arm length was 29.625 inches. In his senior campaign under coach Dan Lanning, Gabriel led the Ducks to a 13-1 overall record and a Big Ten Conference title while throwing for 30 touchdowns plus six interceptions on 3,857 yards with a 72.9 completion rate. He also collected 149 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries.
At 24 years old, the Hawaiian native has an overall record of 46-17 with the UCF Golden Knights, Oklahoma Sooners, and Oregon from 2019-2024. Gabriel has collected numerous accolades throughout his lengthy collegiate career:
2024 First Team All-American
2024 Big Ten Conference Most Valuable Player
2023 First Team All-Big 12 Conference
2022 Second Team All-Big 12 Conference
2020 Second Team All-American Athletic Conference
Gabriel holds the NCAA record for most career touchdown passes (156) and is ranked second all-time in college football history in career passing yards (18,722).
"(Dillon) Gabriel is a winner. There is a lot of good football on his tape. Gabriel is a rhythm passer with pinpoint accuracy and really impressive timing. He sees the field well, makes quick decisions and gets the ball out on time and on target."- ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. on Dillon Gabriel
With over 2,300 snaps behind center, Gabriel has the athleticism as both as a thrower and runner to exceed at the next level. Although he's undersized for the quarterback position, he makes up for it with his high IQ and ability to spread out and offense through the air game. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson have found success in the league despite being less that six-feet tall.
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning reacted to Gabriel's selection.
"Poise!!! Browns got a winner. No moment too big for this guy. So proud of Dillon!" Lanning wrote on X.
Gabriel is the sixth Oregon Duck drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Gabriel is a fan favorite and beloved by his teammates. Former Oregon receiver Tez Johnson explained that Gabriel is unlike any quarterback he's ever been around. In the locker room, when the team is goofing around and playing music, Gabriel likes to dance in the middle of the circle.
"You rarely see that as a quarterback," Johnson told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "He's just a kid playing football."