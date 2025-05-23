Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback Deshaun Watson? Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Impact
Could the Cleveland Browns potentially deal quarterback Deshaun Watson to a different team? The Browns certainly look poised to move on from Watson after taking former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and former Colorado signal caller Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. In a quarterback room that is already hovering above capacity, what would a trade look like if the Browns were to find a suitor?
Deshaun Watson’s time in Cleveland has been less than ideal for Browns fans. The quarterback signed a 5 year, $230 million contract, which included a $44,965,000 signing bonus, and $230 million guaranteed. The Browns organization took heat from all major sports media outlets across the country due to the contract being signed in the midst of Watson’s sexual assault allegations.
The wrench in any plan to trade Watson is simple, the contract he signed included a no trade clause, meaning Watson would have to sign off on a trade. Another obstacle to the Browns trading Watson is his injury history. The quarterback has struggled to stay healthy and on the field and was suspended 11 games in 2022 after being accused of sexual assault by more than 24 women.
MORE: NFL Analyst's Bold Prediction For Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Did Not Outplay Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Minicamp Per Insider
MORE: Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?
Another issue with potentially trading Watson is other NFL teams balking at the idea of Watson with the extra baggage he would bring. If a team did decide to take a chance on Watson, it would most likely be the case of a team needing a bridge gap, not a contender who is a quarterback away from a Super Bowl.
As tough of a pill it might be for Browns fans to swallow, the best case scenario might just be to wait things out until the end of Watson’s contract. Watson’s deal with the Browns ends in 2026, and the fact that the Browns selected two different quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft seems to signal that the organization is willing to close the door on Watson ever being their face of the franchise again.
Tony Rizzo, a sports radio show host with ESPN Cleveland, did not mince words when discussing the Deshaun Watson situation.
“I think it would be in everyone’s best interest for him to move on, to get him out of the locker room in Cleveland, I think his career his career is over in Cleveland, but I don't think his career as a whole is done," said Rizzo.
While the Watson situation looms over Cleveland like a storm cloud, there is reason to be hopeful for Browns fans. Rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders look extremely promising, with Joe Flacco returning to the team for the 25-26 season as well. For Browns fans it may be a tougher upcoming year than they would like, but the Deshaun Watson experiment is nearing an end.