Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel 'Favorite' At NFLPA Rookie Premiere
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Gabriel attended the NFLPA Rookie Premiere and was deemed a favorite.
Kay Adams, host of the “Up And Adams Show,” sat down with Gabriel as he showed off his new Browns’ uniform. Adams interviewed each rookie who attended and called Gabriel everyone's favorite.
Gabriel is entering his rookie season with a nimble mentality but is ready to get to work.
“Feel’s good. There’s a lot of work to be done obviously,” Gabriel said when asked how it feels to be a part of an organization with a fanbase hungry for success. “But I’m excited for what’s to come.”
Gabriel has already connected with defensive lineman Mason Graham, who the Browns drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Graham was the No. 5 overall pick in the draft. The two have already bonded about their ties to Hawaii, and both looking to take a trip back there. Gabriel has also connected with running back Quinshon Judkins, who the Browns selected in the second round.
The former Oregon Duck was not the only Browns quarterback to be at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. The Browns drafted quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round, which has fueled many debates on which quarterback will be higher on the depth chart.
Gabriel is coming off a 2024 season where he helped lead the Oregon Ducks to an undefeated regular season. He finished the season with 3,857 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He had a 72.9 completion percentage. Gabriel is a talented quarterback who had a strong rookie minicamp with the Browns.
As the 2025 NFL season gets closer, the quarterback competition is wide open in Cleveland. Despite selecting two quarterbacks in the draft and already having three on the roster, the Browns were reported to have their eyes set on Gabriel for a while.
Cleveland's senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura revealed on The Sporting News how much the Browns liked Gabriel leading to the draft.
"They love Dillon Gabriel. I think this draft was, 'If we come out of the draft with Cam Ward, great, but if we don't come out of the draft with Cam Ward, we're coming out of it with Dillon Gabriel,'" Zegura said.
The quarterbacks in Cleveland have been a main topic of conversation since the conclusion of the NFL Draft. Which quarterback will start and what the order on the depth chart will be is all to be determined. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is the projected starter as the veteran, but by the end of the season, anything can happen.
The Cleveland Browns’ OTAs will begin on May 27. ESPN Cleveland reported that Kenny Pickett and Gabriel will take the No. 1 and No. 2 reps when OTAs begin. This could be considered an indicator as to which rookie is currently leading the competition.
During the Rookie Minicamp Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters not to pay attention to reps, but Gabriel is set to have a big opportunity to prove himself to the staff and team around him during OTAs.