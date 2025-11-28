What Bo Nix’s Candid Comments on John Elway Reveal About His Work Ethic
Former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix continues the successful beginning to his NFL career with the Denver Broncos. Amid the franchise’s 9-2 start to the season, which is good for first in the AFC West, Nix is drawing lofty comparisons.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph recently called Nix the Broncos’ “future John Elway.” Nix's response on Wednesday showed his humble attitude and intense work ethic.
“We’re building something. We got a great culture, and I appreciate that statement,” Nix said. “But definitely work, and things behind the scenes are gonna put some power to that statement. Let’s definitely slow down comparing me to John Elway for now.”
Bo Nix Responds to John Elway Comparison
Joseph worked closely with Elway when he was the Denver head coach from 2017 to 2018, and Elway served as the team’s general manager.
“That’s quite something coming from a coach like that,” Nix said about Joseph. “Well-respected not only in our organization but the entire league. But obviously, I know behind a statement like that comes a lot of work and responsibility.”
Elway led the Broncos to five Super Bowls, winning two of them as the Denver quarterback. He also won the NFL MVP award in 1987 and broke multiple franchise records during his career.
Nix seemingly feels like he still has a lot to prove to earn the comparison to the franchise legend.
“It doesn’t just happen in a year or two. It doesn’t just happen overnight,” Nix said. “So, got to continue doing my part, do my role and becoming the player this team needs me to be. And I’m definitely not going to slow down until I’m that and more.”
The quarterback enters the week 13 matchup against the Washington Commanders with 21 total touchdowns, 2,421 passing yards and a 61.2 completion percentage in year two.
“I’m excited about the opportunity at hand. I’m excited about the team that we’re building,” he continued. “I’m excited about where this organization is right now. Just all that to say, I know we got a long way to go at the same time.”
Former Ducks Set to Play
Nix is set to face off against another former Oregon quarterback on Sunday. The Washington Commanders prepare to start Marcus Mariota for the third straight game as Jayden Daniels continues to sit due to injury.
While Nix transferred from the Auburn Tigers to spend his final two seasons with the Ducks, Mariota started three seasons at Oregon, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2014. Both quarterbacks are coming off bye weeks, with Mariota spending his week off back in Eugene as the guest picker on ESPN’s College GameDay.
The Commanders vs. Broncos matchup will be one that Ducks fans should want to tune in to, as more Pro Ducks than just Nix and Mariota could see the field. Rookie Josh Conerly is a Washington offensive tackle, Troy Franklin is a top wide receiver on the Broncos.