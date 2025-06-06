Top College Football National Championship Contenders Change As Texas Longhorns Soar
The Oregon Ducks are one of the top contenders for the national championship this season. Last season, the Ducks looked national title good until they played in the College Football Playoff. Now, they will look to turn the page and get after it in 2025.
Will coach Dan Lanning be able to bring home the first national championship in Oregon football program history?
Oregon Ducks’ Odds To Win National Championship
The Oregon Ducks have the sixth best chance to win the national championship according to ESPN at 4.8 percent. The five teams ahead of them are the Texas Longhorns at 22.2 percent, Georgia Bulldogs at 17.5 percent, Ohio State Buckeyes at 11.6 percent, Alabama Crimson Tide 10.4 percent, and Penn State Nittany Lions at 7.6 percent.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Ducks are tied for the fourth best odds to win the national championship with Penn State at +850. The favorites are Texas and Ohio State at +600, then Georgia behind them at +650.
DraftKings Sportsbook has slightly different odds, but the same top five teams. Ohio State isn the favorite at +500, Texas is second at +550, Georgia is third at +700, Penn State is fourth at +750, and Oregon is fifth at +850.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose To Oklahoma Sooners: Eliminated From Women's College World Series
MORE: NCAA Releases Statement On Controversial Home Plate Call, Anson Aroz Suspension
MORE: Cleveland Browns Reporter Disrespects Rookie Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
Dan Lanning Entering Year Four
Dan Lanning is heading into his fourth season as coach in Eugene. The Ducks have improved each season since he has got there. In his first season in 2022, Oregon went 10-3, then 12-2 in 2023, and 13-1 in 2024.
In 2024, Oregon was in their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference. They were not overwhelmed in the slightest and went undefeated throughout the regular season and capped it off with a Big Ten championship game win over Penn State. Oregon made the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014 and earned the No. 1 overall ranking with a record of 13-0. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals by eventual national champion Ohio State at the Rose Bowl.
Oregon will have a new starting quarterback in 2025. The Ducks will hand the keys on offense to quarterback Dante Moore. Moore started out his collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins. As a freshman for the Bruins in 2023, Moore played nine games, throwing for 1,610 yards and 11 touchdowns. He transferred to Oregon at the conclusion of the season.
With the Ducks in 2024, Moore was the backup to Dillon Gabriel. He appeared in handful of games late in relief. Now, he will get his chance to lead a team that is ready to compete for a national title. The season kicks off on August 30 against the Montana State Bobcats.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.