Updated College Football Playoff Odds Following Oregon Ducks' Win vs. Iowa
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive on Saturday with a statement 18-16 road victory over the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. With the win, the Ducks improved to 8-1 on the season and remain one of the top favorites in college football to make the playoff for a second consecutive season. According to FanDuel Sportsbook's latest playoff odds, Oregon has -300 odds to make the playoff.
In terms of how far the Ducks can go in the playoff, FanDuel gives Oregon the seventh-best odds to make the national championship at +650. Oregon also has +1500 odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oregon's Road Win Over Iowa Boosted CFP Hopes
Saturday's road win in a rainy environment in Iowa City was a major win for coach Dan Lanning's Oregon group. A loss in that game would've made the Ducks' path to the playoff much more difficult, as Oregon would've suffered its second loss of the season.
After losing another one of their top wide receivers, Gary Bryant Jr., and freshman receiver Dakorien Moore ruled out before the game, Oregon had to rely on its running backs' physicality to beat Iowa. Oregon running back Noah Whittington led the Ducks in rushing with 17 carries for 118 yards.
It was Whittington's second 100-yard-plus rushing performance of the season, with the other coming in Oregon's 56-10 road win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Oct. 18. Whittington rushed for a season high 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win over Rutgers.
Oregon rushed for 261 yards in the win over the Hawkeyes, the most that Iowa's defense has allowed all season. Down by one with under two minutes to go in the game, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore faced his biggest challenge of the season, as he had led the Ducks down the field on a game-winning drive.
Moore responded to the pressure, making big plays to set up Atticus Sappington's 39-yard game-winning field goal. Moore finished the game throwing for 112 yards and an interception on 13-of-21 passing in the win.
Oregon's Path to the CFP
Oregon's path to the playoff will continue to be determined by the results of its last three regular-season games. While Oregon is likely to miss the Big Ten Championship, it can still earn a spot in the playoff if it wins out.
The Ducks will have two remaining home games against the Minnesota Golden Gophers (Nov. 14) and the No. 19 USC Trojans (Nov. 22). Oregon will close out the regular season on the road in Seattle against the No. 23 Washington Huskies on Nov. 29.
Friday night's game at Autzen Stadium against Minnesota will be the Ducks' first obstacle to reaching their goal of a second consecutive playoff appearance. Oregon is currently an overwhelming 24.5-point favorite over Minnesota, according to ESPN BET sportsbook.
The kickoff for Oregon's Friday night matchup against the Golden Gophers is set for 6:00 p.m. PT from Autzen Stadium, with the game being broadcast on FOX.
