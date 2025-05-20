Ducks Digest

Updated College Football Playoff Prediction: Oregon Ducks Eliminated By Texas Longhorns?

With a few months before the season begins, a recent prediction for the College Football Playoff has the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning losing to the Texas Longhorns in the quarterfinals, the same round that the Ducks lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Charlie Viehl

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks were the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff following the 2024 regular season, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his team were promptly eliminated by the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game, part of the CFP Quarterfinals. How will the Ducks fare in next season's CFP?

A recent prediciton from On3's Ari Wasserman has Oregon as the No. 8 seed. Only the top four seeds receive byes in the current 12-team playoff format, meaning Wasserman's prediction has the Ducks facing the Georgia Bulldogs in the first round:

"Go back to Sept. 3, 2022. It was Dan Lanning‘s first game at Oregon. The Ducks played Georgia and were blown completely off the field. It wasn’t even competitive. But a lot has changed since then and Oregon has closed the immense talent gap that used to exist between itself and the best programs," wrote Wasserman. "The Ducks have spent the entire summer grueling over what happened against the Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl. In another shot at a top-tier opponent, Oregon gets over the hump and the Bulldogs suffer another early CFP exit."

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning meet during warm ups before the start of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. News Joshua L Jones / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Because of Wasserman's seeding combined with the current format, the hypothetical Oregon vs. Georgia matchup would take place in Autzen Stadium as the Ducks are the higher seed. Should the Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart travel to Eugene, Oregon, it could be one of the biggest games in the history of Autzen Stadium.

While Wasserman predicts the Ducks to beat Georgia in the first round of the postseason, he also has Oregon losing to Texas in the CFP Quarterfinals.

MORE: NFL Analyst's Bold Prediction For Los Angeles Rams Rookie Terrance Ferguson

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Did Not Outplay Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns Minicamp Per Insider

MORE: Cleveland Browns To Trade Quarterback: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco?

The ultimate goal for most college football programs is winning a national championship. Oregon won the Big Ten in 2024, but they fell short of a national title after running into the eventual champion, Ohio State.

“My number one goal is to help my people reach their dreams and goals," Lanning told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. "I wake up every morning and I feel like I've got an opportunity to live a dream. To get to be a head coach at Oregon in a place like this is so special. Now, my goal is to try to help other people recreate theirs. And get that opportunity.”

However, Lanning also revealed another one of his goals:

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on in the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I want to leave here as the winningest coach in Oregon football history" Lanning told Amaranthus. "Mike Belotti has 116 wins, I got a lot of work to do.”

Lanning added 13 wins in 2024, and a run to the National Championship would certainly bring him closer to reaching Belotti, who coached the Oregon Ducks for 14 seasons. Lanning has been in Eugene for three years, and he has a 35-6 record. However, that number could climb closer to 50 should Lanning and the Ducks return to the CFP.

feed

Published
Charlie Viehl
CHARLIE VIEHL

Charlie Viehl is a Boston College graduate and is an Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans beat reporter for On SI. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.

Home/Football