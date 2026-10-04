Latest College Football Playoff Projection Will Grab Oregon Fans' Attention

The Oregon Ducks moved to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 Poll without playing on Oct. 3. And in the process, helped boost their College Football Playoff chances.

But this newest postseason projection released on the morning of Oct. 4 will catch the attention of Duck fans. That's because this national outlet is predicting a pivotal rematch involving Oregon.

Who Oregon Faces in New Projection

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore in the team's new uniforms | GoDucks / X

Oregon isn't taking on the Indiana Hoosiers here, which erases the early thought of the Peach Bowl rematch.

But On3 now calls for this meeting to take place: Oregon vs. Oklahoma State down in Stillwater.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore is sacked as the Oregon Ducks face the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, 2026, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That's right, the Ducks could flock back down to the same place where they took their first loss of the season. And where Oklahoma State reintroduced itself in the college football landscape with its epic takedown of the then No. 2 ranked Ducks.

On3 labels this matchup as the No. 8 versus No. 9 seed pairing, with the Cowboys hosting this contest. That also means that On3 is starting to believe that this Oklahoma State team goes from 1-11 to Big 12 champs in just one season.

But such a pairing presents a massive redemption factor for coach Dan Lanning, quarterback Dante Moore and the rest of the Ducks. Especially the ones who didn't play to their standards during that meeting inside Boone Pickens Stadium.

Other Major Surprises Involving Oregon in new Playoff Projections

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Darby Winter

Oregon can certainly earn the chance to continue the Big Ten's vice grip on the College Football National Championship game, with the conference producing the last three winners.

But they're not the only Big Ten representative that On3 is high on. There's an added twist out of that conference.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Darby Winter

The Northwestern Wildcats have crashed the party. Northwestern is now 3-1 after pummeling previously ranked Penn State inside the new Ryan Field. That now makes NU the fourth conference representative in these projections.

Which also means Oct. 31 inside Autzen Stadium could take on a brand new meaning. Northwestern comes into town that evening and most certainly wants to deliver an emphatic CFP statement there. It'll also mark a return back to Eugene for Wildcats offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who famously led the Ducks during the late 2000s/early 2010s era.

Even Northwestern quarterback Aidan Chiles knows the Ducks well before his transfer to the Evanston, Illinois, university. He launched his career with rival Oregon State back in 2023. Northwestern is picked to have a road trip to Columbus against No. 7 Ohio State through the latest projections.

How Oregon can Still Catapult up in Playoff Rankings

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore | Darby Winte

Oregon will receive a huge boost with Moore eventually coming back from his scary concussion against USC, which still saw backup Dylan Raiola lead the Ducks past the Trojans 41-27.

But the Ducks face a huge "trap" game on Oct. 10 in their return home and against a familiar face. Oregon hosts upset minded No. 23 ranked UCLA, now led by former James Madison coach Bob Chesney. No doubt Chesney wants to write his personal wrongs from the last time he visited Eugene: Which was a 51-34 Ducks rout of his final Dukes team.

UCLA becomes one of only two ranked foes left on Oregon's schedule. However, the Ducks still face a currently unbeaten Nebraska team on Oct. 17, which could become 6-0 by the time of that contest.

Oregon can certainly boost out of its projected ninth seed projection by winning out. Which in turn can increase the Ducks' chances to play in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title come December. Fans may like the revenge factor out of facing Oklahoma State, but Oregon could still play its way into a top-four seed and a bye in the first round.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.