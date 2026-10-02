Oregon's Recruiting Prowess Highlighted by Impactful Freshman

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks leaned into eight different offensive linemen to power past No. 18 USC.

And in the process, kept backup quarterback Dylan Raiola upright following the scary Dante Moore concussion. But of the eight who earned snaps, one has placed Oregon's recruiting prowess into the spotlight during the bye week of Oct. 3.

Unheralded Freshman Becoming Highly Thought of

Oregon’s Tommy Tofi leaves the field after the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oregon and coach Dan Lanning are proving how smart they were to hit up the Bay Area for the 2026 recruiting cycle. Plus flip a previous California Golden Bears commit in the process.

Because interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi has earned high grades. Especially in handing the Ducks some extra girth and muscle when needed. Tofi is among Pro Football Network's most highly-graded true freshmen performers, with a 74.7 grade revealed on Oct. 2.

Oregon offensive lineman Tommy Tofi, left, and Oregon offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That makes Tofi the nation's third-best rated true freshman interior offensive lineman among Big Ten Conference representatives, per PFN. Champ Smith of Illinois owns the higher grade at 75.8. Then Brock Brownfield of Purdue comes in at second with a score of 75.7.

The outlet calls Wilson Zierer of Auburn the highest graded interior offensive lineman, who's thriving under new head coach Alex Golesh and his vaunted veer-and-shoot spread offense.

But again, Tofi's development in such quick timing shows how smart the Ducks are when it comes to landing how profile offensive linemen, then getting them to become dominant right out of the gate.

Oregon Discovered Versatile Gem in Tommy Tofi

Oregon Ducks green uniforms before Portland State | Bri Amaranthus / Oregon Ducks on S

Lanning plus Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry grabbed more than a powerful 6-6, 360-pound trench menace via the college football recruiting realm. Tofi handed the Ducks some versatility too.

Tofi brings the size and power for the tackle spot. Although Oregon has preferred to line him up at left guard so far. He's handed the Ducks and offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer a "Jumbo" look on the line, which showed in short yardage plus goal line situations for the Ducks during the win over USC on Sept. 26.

Fans who love trench violence likely fell in love with this collaboration: Tofi teaming with fellow prized freshman Immanuel Iheanacho. Both brought power and destruction up the left side against Portland State during that 84-0 trouncing in week three.

Tofi presents a road grader presence on this line, which is going to come in handy down the road for the rest of the Big Ten gauntlet. Starting with the Oct. 10 showdown against a much improved UCLA team (will enter Autzen Stadium ranked No. 23). But Tofi can add some muscle for the likes of No. 5 Ohio State, current undefeated Nebraska and Michigan when the conference games grow more intense.

Oregon Trenches in for Epic Line of Scrimmage Battle

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney (left) slaps hands with defensive lineman Tyson Ford (95) during the fourth quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duck fans who grab a seat inside Autzen on Oct. 10 shouldn't be surprised to see Tofi enter into the game at some point. That's because he's likely going to be needed to help move this growingly powerful Bruins defensive front.

UCLA will enter the upcoming conference showdown with the Big Ten's fifth-best run defense, allowing only 91.3 yards per game. Although UCLA ranks 16th among conference teams when it comes to red zone defense.

Perhaps Tofi clearing lanes when called upon becomes the difference here. But nevertheless, his development and high grades have shown Oregon's knack for creating future trench stars.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.