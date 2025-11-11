College Football Playoff Rankings Shake Up After Week 11
With week 11 in the rearview mirror, another top-25 ranking from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is set to be released on Tuesday. No. 8 Texas Tech dominated No. 7 BYU, but how high can the Red Raiders climb? Besides BYU, no other team in the top 10 lost.
The No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers were nearly upset on the road against Penn State, and the No. 9 Oregon Ducks survived a rainy road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes with a go-ahead field goal in the final seconds.
Despite the Ducks' win, AP Top 25 Poll voters moved Oregon down from No. 6 to No. 7 and moved the Ole Miss Rebels ahead of the Ducks. In the CFP rankings, however, Oregon was already behind No. 6 Ole Miss. As a result, the Ducks are likely to stay below Ole Miss and Texas Tech.
CFP Selection Committee Rankings Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Texas Tech
7. Ole Miss
8. Oregon
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Oklahoma
12. Utah
13. Vanderbilt
14. BYU
15. Georgia Tech
16. Miami
17. USC
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Louisville
21. Pittsburgh
22. Iowa
23. Tennessee
24. James Madison
25. Missouri
This article will be updated once the rankings are revealed at 5 p.m. PT.
Biggest Risers, Biggest Fallers
Where will BYU land after Texas Tech handed the Cougars their first loss of the season? BYU's only loss was on the road to a top-10 team, so the Cougars could stay ranked inside the top-15.
How far will a team like No. 20 Iowa fall after nearly defeating Oregon at home? The Hawkeyes led the Ducks in the final minute after a touchdown rush from quarterback Mark Gronowski, but a two-minute drill by Oregon quarterback Dante Moore and a field goal by kicker Atticus Sappington gave the Ducks the win.
Meanwhile, No. 14 Virginia and No. 15 Louisville suffered upset losses on Saturday. Both ACC programs were already on the outside looking in, ranked below No. 12, so where will they land in Tuesday's latest rankings?
Virginia still has a path to the CFP if the Cavaliers can win the ACC. On the other hand, Louisville's postseason hopes evaporated with the loss to Cal.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Get Boost In Updated College Football Playoff Odds
MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Jokes About Retirement After Oregon vs. Iowa Score Prediction Nearly Hits
MORE: Dan Lanning Avoids Updates For Injured Oregon Ducks
Moving in the other direction, teams like No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 17 Georgia Tech, No. 18 Miami, and No. 19 USC should move up as a result of Louisville and Virginia's upsets. However, the upper end of the rankings is somewhat clogged with top teams continuing to separate themselves.
Can a team like No. 3 Texas A&M jump over Indiana, especially after the Hoosiers struggled to get past Penn State on Saturday? The Aggies took care of business against No. 22 Missouri, giving Texas A&M another ranked win to their résumé.
CFP Selection Committee Week 10 Rankings
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Ole Miss
7. BYU
8. Texas Tech
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Texas
12. Oklahoma
13. Utah
14. Virginia
15. Louisville
16. Vanderbilt
17. Georgia Tech
18. Miami
19. USC
20. Iowa
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. Washington
24. Pittsburgh
25. Tennessee