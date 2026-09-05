College GameDay Snubs Oregon in Playoff Predictions

The No. 2 Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 college football season as one of the top contenders to win the national championship for the first time in program history. The Ducks will begin that quest on Saturday, Sept. 5, kicking off the season at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos.

There is plenty to like about the Ducks this season as they return star quarterback Dante Moore and talented players on both sides of the ball. Despite their talent, the hosts of ESPN’s College GameDay went in a different direction when revealing their national title picks this season. Here’s a look at their national title game predictions as the first full Saturday of the college football season is officially underway.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College GameDay National Championship Picks

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desmond Howard: Texas Longhorns over Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Nick Saban: Miami Hurricanes over Texas Longhorns

Pat McAfee: Indiana Hoosiers over Ohio State Buckeyes

Lainey Wilson (celebrity picker): LSU Tigers over Miami Hurricanes

Kirk Herbstreit: Notre Dame Fighting Irish over Indiana Hoosiers

All five of these teams have the talent to win the national championship this season, but what is even more surprising is that the Ducks weren’t picked to make the national title game, which would mean yet another heartbreaking CFP loss in coach Dan Lanning’s tenure if they earn a spot in the 12-team bracket for a third consecutive season.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 15, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, these are just preseason predictions, and college football fans know that they usually aren’t correct when the season wraps up. The Ducks are on a mission to win the national championship, and while it will be a difficult journey, especially in a loaded Big Ten conference, they have the roster to get it done.

According to the current FanDuel Sportsbook national championship betting odds, the Ducks are at +800, behind the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes (+550), No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+600), and No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (+750).

College GameDay Big Ten Championship Picks

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the GameDay crew's Big Ten title picks, the Ducks received some love to win the championship game, which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 5, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. Here’s a look at who the GameDay crew picked as the Big Ten champion.

Desmond Howard: Oregon Ducks

Nick Saban: Ohio State Buckeyes

Lainey Wilson: Oregon Ducks

Pat McAfee: Indiana Hoosiers

Kirk Herbstreit: Indiana Hoosiers

If the Ducks were to win the Big Ten championship, it would be their second since joining the conference in 2024. The Ducks currently have the second-best odds at +260, behind the Buckeyes (+190).

While it's always fun to look at what could happen this season, the Ducks' main focus right now is taking one game at a time, starting on Saturday against Boise State. The kickoff between the Ducks and Broncos is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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