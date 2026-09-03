Oregon Transfer Names Quarterback Dante Moore's One 'Crazy' Ability

EUGENE - If Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore has the weight of the world on his shoulders, his teammates certainly wouldn't know it. Moore's big smile greets this team first thing at practice or meeting, but it's what he's doing on the field that has transfer tight end Andrew Olesh in awe.

While a receiver may appear completely covered by the defense... with Moore delivering the football, that does not necessarily mean the play is over.

Oregon Ducks transfer tight end Andrew Olesh | Seigher Brown

Andrew Olesh In Awe Of Dante Moore Trait

Olesh, who transferred from the Penn State Nittany Lions this offseason, is developing chemistry with Moore ahead of the 2026 season, and one particular ability has already caught his attention.

“He puts the ball in the perfect spot every time. It’s crazy,” Olesh told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus. “You could get covered like a blanket on one play, and then the next thing you know, he puts the ball in a spot that you can make a play on it.”

Moore, who has been named to just about every watch list for preseason honors there is, is fresh off his best season yet with a chance to make history at Oregon in 2026. Moore's pass-catchers are elite and arguably the deepest the program has has in recent memory. A group that includes tight end Jamari Johnson and wide receivers Evan Stewart, Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ducks fans shouldn't overlook Olesh though, who was rated as high as the No. 1 tight end and No. 29 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class. He was also Penn State’s highest-ranked tight end signee ever.

Olesh is a large target for Moore, standing at 6-5 and 235 pounds. While he hasn't recorded a college stat yet, pass-catching is already one of Olesh’s strengths... Which makes his developing connection with Moore particularly exciting.

“Dante’s a great quarterback,” Olesh said. “You can ask anybody on the team. He’s good. He’s really confident....I’m excited to keep building chemistry with him."

Oregon Ducks tight end Andrew Olesh | Seigher Brown

Inside How Dante Moore Earns Trust Of Locker Room

It's clear in talking with the Ducks football team, how much they deeply respect Moore as a player and as a person. It raises the question: how did Moore earn the trust of his locker room?

For Olesh, Moore's actions speak louder than words ... He's seen the work behind the scenes that Moore puts in.

“I mean, he’s just working hard,” Olesh said. “At the end of the day, you come to Oregon, and if you put the time and put in the work, you’re going to develop. And I think that’s what Dante is really good at, is, you know, putting in hard work. And that’s why he’s where he’s at.”

En route to leading the Ducks to the College Football Playoff Semifinal game, Moore completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during the 2025 season.

Moore’s production places him among college football’s most accomplished returning quarterbacks, but Olesh’s comments offer a glimpse into why his teammates believe in him.

Andrew Olesh's Prime Opportunity at Oregon

Olesh is entering a prime opportunity at Oregon. The Ducks lost their top tight end, Kenyon Sadiq, to the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was drafted by the New York Jets in the first round. The Ducks will look to replace Sadiq's void, after he set the Oregon single-season record for catches by a tight end with 51 in 2025.

Olesh transferred to Oregon after redshirting during his lone season at Penn State. He signed with the Nittany Lions over Oregon, Michigan, Florida and Notre Dame, among others. Penn State coach James Franklin was fired during Olesh’s freshman season, creating uncertainty around the program. Still, Olesh reflected on his choice and time in Happy Valley without regret.

Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after running for a touchdown during overtime against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks have a clear starter at tight end in Johnson, but who will be his backup? Intel gathered by Oregon Ducks on SI suggests Olesh is emerging as a strong candidate to make a quick impact. Also competing in the tight ends room is Clemson transfer Markus Dixon and 6-7 true freshman Kendre Harrison.

Helping lead his high school to a 12-3 record as a senior, Olesh finished with an impressive 75 receptions for 1,105 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 166 rushing yards.

Ducks fans will get their first chance to see the Olesh-Moore connection on Saturday, Sept. 5, as the Oregon hosts the Boise State Boncos at Autzen Stadium.

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