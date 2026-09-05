Inclement Weather Impacting Boise State's Arrival Before Facing Oregon Ducks

The No. 14 Oregon Ducks are set to host Boise State at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 5, during week 1 of the college football season, but thunderstorms in the Eugene, Oregon, area has impacted the arrival of the Broncos on Friday night.

According to247Sports' Boise State insider BJ Rains, the Broncos' flight into Eugene was diverted to Portland. As a result, Boise State coach Spencer Danielson and his team will be taking buses from Portland to Eugene on Friday night. The ride can take anywhere from two to three hours, and with Labor Day Weekend traffic and poor weather, Boise State's arrival is likely to be delayed even further.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Jayden Virgin-Morgan (5) against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sounds like the busses are coming from Eugene and still an hour-plus away.



Would think the team doesn’t arrive in Eugene until somewhere around 9pm at the earliest. https://t.co/fHbXSe5zds — B.J. Rains (@BJRains) September 4, 2026

Per FlightAware, the Broncos' flight was originally scheduled to land in Eugene near 2 p.m. PT, but Boise State ultimately landed in Portland approximately an hour later at 3 p.m. PT.

The team's updated arrival time into Eugene is unknown, but Boise State will have a shorter turn around than expected before Saturday's 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff.

Regardless, both teams are likely eager to face a new opponent after practicing against their teammates throughout the spring and fall camp. Neither Boise State or Oregon played in week 0 meaning both teams will be making their 2026 debuts on Saturday.

Oregon fans cheer the Ducks during the first half against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Will Friday's weather have any impact on the game inside Autzen Stadium?

Weather Impact on Oregon vs. Boise State

Rain showers on Friday are currently not expected to last through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with "patchy fog" forecasted for Sept. 5.

It never rains in Autzen, and that is expected to be true on Saturday as Oregon hosts Boise State.

The Ducks dealt with plenty of rainy matchups during the 2025 season, often impacting quarterback Dante Moore's ability to push the ball downfield. Still, Moore proved his ability to handle less than ideal conditions, most notably completing a two-minute drill to comeback and beat Iowa on the road and in the rain.

If the weather is a factor, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have proven their ability to lean on the run game, especially with running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. returning. Meanwhile, the defensive line is expected to be one of the biggest strengths for the Ducks on that side of the ball, giving Oregon a potential advantage should the Broncos need to rely on the ground game.

Fighting Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola, left, hands off the ball to Fighting Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are favored by 24.5 points with the points total set at 51.5. Boise State nearly upset Oregon inside Autzen Stadium in 2024, and the odds prior to that game favored the Ducks by 18.5 points.

College football is known for its upsets, proven by Rutgers' win over UMass on Thursday, and Boise State will get its chance at Oregon at 12:30 p.m. PT, broadcast by CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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