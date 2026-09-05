Inclement Weather Impacting Boise State's Arrival Before Facing Oregon Ducks
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The No. 14 Oregon Ducks are set to host Boise State at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 5, during week 1 of the college football season, but thunderstorms in the Eugene, Oregon, area has impacted the arrival of the Broncos on Friday night.
According to247Sports' Boise State insider BJ Rains, the Broncos' flight into Eugene was diverted to Portland. As a result, Boise State coach Spencer Danielson and his team will be taking buses from Portland to Eugene on Friday night. The ride can take anywhere from two to three hours, and with Labor Day Weekend traffic and poor weather, Boise State's arrival is likely to be delayed even further.
Per FlightAware, the Broncos' flight was originally scheduled to land in Eugene near 2 p.m. PT, but Boise State ultimately landed in Portland approximately an hour later at 3 p.m. PT.
The team's updated arrival time into Eugene is unknown, but Boise State will have a shorter turn around than expected before Saturday's 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff.
Regardless, both teams are likely eager to face a new opponent after practicing against their teammates throughout the spring and fall camp. Neither Boise State or Oregon played in week 0 meaning both teams will be making their 2026 debuts on Saturday.
Will Friday's weather have any impact on the game inside Autzen Stadium?
Weather Impact on Oregon vs. Boise State
Rain showers on Friday are currently not expected to last through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, with "patchy fog" forecasted for Sept. 5.
It never rains in Autzen, and that is expected to be true on Saturday as Oregon hosts Boise State.
The Ducks dealt with plenty of rainy matchups during the 2025 season, often impacting quarterback Dante Moore's ability to push the ball downfield. Still, Moore proved his ability to handle less than ideal conditions, most notably completing a two-minute drill to comeback and beat Iowa on the road and in the rain.
If the weather is a factor, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks have proven their ability to lean on the run game, especially with running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. returning. Meanwhile, the defensive line is expected to be one of the biggest strengths for the Ducks on that side of the ball, giving Oregon a potential advantage should the Broncos need to rely on the ground game.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are favored by 24.5 points with the points total set at 51.5. Boise State nearly upset Oregon inside Autzen Stadium in 2024, and the odds prior to that game favored the Ducks by 18.5 points.
College football is known for its upsets, proven by Rutgers' win over UMass on Thursday, and Boise State will get its chance at Oregon at 12:30 p.m. PT, broadcast by CBS.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.