Latest Oregon Ducks Facility Construction Shows Massive Project Taking Shape

There's an argument to be made that the Oregon Ducks' soon-to-be indoor training facility, an addition to the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, is the most documented construction project in the state of Oregon, with fans and media members alike flooding social media with updates on the "2.MO" project.

Recently, footage posted by Oregon Ducks content creator Rian Winter (aka @SportsChat503 shows that progress on the build includes an element calling back to the Ducks' Pacific Northwestern roots.

Construction is underway on July 9, 2025, near Autzen Stadium to expand the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex by adding an indoor practice facility to primarily serve University of Oregon football players. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Progress Being Made

Comparing the photograph from last years' construction beginnings to the video posted on X by Winter, there's been quite a bit of progress made on the 170,000 square foot complex, including what appears to be the majority of the internal skeleton complete, as well as a portion of the curved timber roof installed.

Oregon Football’s new practice facility is coming along nicely! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/4ASr6iF0s7 — Rian Winter (@SportsChat503) July 26, 2026

The timber roof is a key part to the facility's design, taking heavy inspiration from the nature surrounding the University of Oregon campus and contributing to Oregon's brand as "That Team Out West." In fact, the timber planks come together to shape a giant Oregon "O" logo.

"Current plans call for an exterior shell made from Northwest timber, in a curved form inspired by the Oregon “O.” The center of the roof would be paneled with tinted polymer panels supported by a steel cable system, which allows natural light to reach the field without glare while insulating against heat," the University shared in their initial press release about the construction.

Concept art of 2.MO from construction firm Kendall / Heaton Associates. | Kendall / Heaton Associates.

The Point Is Being Local Yet Future Focused

When it comes to the "2.MO" build, which is facilitated by contractor Hoffman Construction and designed by architect Olson Kundig, the 100-foot-tall building is not just going to be the largest indoor college football facility ever constructed, but each aspect feels informed by the athletes and region it lies in.

For athletes, there's a roof-top players lounge, a classroom accessible right off the field, temperature control inside the facility, a new weight room, and even added nutrition elements to the complex.

On the local side, it feels like the design and marketing choices made for the building have Oregon's recent brand ethos of their region imbued in each release. There's also an element of sustainability, with solar panels adorning the timber "O" roof.

A video of the construction released in May uses old videos speaking of the region's beauty. A final graphic in the teaser includes a topography map of Oregon in the back with Douglas Fir trees matching those seen on Matthew Knight Arena's court, and the Oregon and Nike logo, as well as the text "Forged Out West" appearing on screen.

The Oregon Duck rides in wearing a yellow tuxedo as the Savannah Bananas visit Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon on June 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rerouting Routines

What's also interesting about Winter's video, is that a majority of the tarps covering the fencing around the construction project are gone. There's no indication if this is temporary, but does give fans a better glimpse at the ever evolving construction.

Speaking of keeping the local aspect top of mind, Leo Harris Parkways has already been rerouted. Additional parking was added in front of Autzen Stadium where a gravel parking area used to be, with access to the surrounding woods and adjacent Willamette River.

According to the Southwest Oregon Architect Blogspot, "Additionally, the broader project includes improved ADA access in Alton Baker Park, expanded parking, and enhancements to fish habitat and water quality in the nearby waterway. These changes reflect a civic dimension to the development, even if the primary driver is athletic performance."

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