Oregon’s New Football Facility Looks Striking in Latest Construction Update

The Oregon Ducks' new practice facility isn't finished yet but it's already striking.

The project is impossible to miss and starting to take shape, including: Construction of a new 170,000 sq. ft. indoor athletics training facility, relocation of two outdoor practice fields and the realignment of Leo Harris Parkway ... plus upgrades to nearby community facilities, including parking and natural areas in Alton Baker Park.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning directs football practice April 5, 2022. Eug 040522 Lanning 02 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A video posted on X by @GoDucksGo_ went viral for the dramatic progress being made at the Hatfield Dowlin Complex, located next to Auzen Stadium in Eugene.

Oregon’s New Football Facility Looks Striking in Construction Update

This update provides a real check in point, as the expected finish date is 2027.

Oregon Ducks new indoor practice facility (July, 2026) pic.twitter.com/cjyyH4TBe6 — Pugnacious Ducks (@GoDucksGo_) July 6, 2026

Oregon Ducks new indoor practice facility (July, 2026) pic.twitter.com/ZhrokCjUDJ — Pugnacious Ducks (@GoDucksGo_) July 6, 2026

Oregon Ducks new indoor practice facility (July, 2026) pic.twitter.com/zBYk0Q1J0o — Pugnacious Ducks (@GoDucksGo_) July 6, 2026

The futuristic design and the sheer scale make this project different than anything else in college football.

The Ducks are building what will become the largest indoor football practice facility in the nation, a structure longer, wider and taller than anything else in college football. At nearly 100 feet tall, it will be one of the tallest practice facilities in the country, not just college athletics ... commanding the type of attention that has increasing benefits in recruiting and branding.

What is surprising is the big changes that have been made even since April, when Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus shared the images and videos below. The speed of the construction makes it easy to visualize how the exterior will look ... but the inside elements are still to come.... only adding to the excitement of how this could transform Oregon football.

"It's pretty awesome," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. "I always think a healthy university, you're going to see some buildings going up. And it's really awesome to be able to see that going on in our backyard, and the impact that's going to make for us in future seasons, and how that's going to be really a weapon for our players and our coaches, for us to continue to advance."

Lanning also emphasized the benefits of the the closeness of classrooms to the indoor field, recovery rooms, a players lounge, weight room, and indoor temperature control.

Compared to the April update, the biggest changes are how the futuristic shape of the facility and the two outdoor field are becoming recognizable. Notably, it was entirely funded through private philanthropy.

Oregon Ducks practice facility construction update | oregon ducks on si bri amaranthus

Oregon Ducks practice facility construction update | oregon ducks on SI Bri Amaranthus

Oregon Ducks practice facility construction update | oregon ducks on si Bri Amaranthus

The future home of the biggest indoor football practice facility in the nation.



The Oregon Ducks are different.



📍Eugene pic.twitter.com/PForiG88KU — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) April 23, 2026

Wild Details Of Oregon's New Football Facility

The project, called “2.Mo.,” is designed as an all-encompassing athlete performance space. Some of the details sound like a recruiting pitch dream. Here are a few cool features:

A rooftop players’ lounge overlooking Autzen Stadium.

A players' lounge overlooking the practice field.

The two outdoor practice fields will connect directly to the indoor field, creating seamless transitions from one practice environment to another.

A classroom and meeting space tying directly into the field so players can move from film study and drill breakdowns straight into live reps.

The indoor space also links directly to the weight room, plus nutrition and recovery areas, creating a football ecosystem all under one vision.

During the 2025 season, the Ducks moved practice inside Autzen Stadium and the Moshofsky Center as the new 170,000 square-foot facility space is being built. The construction itself is becoming apart of the Oregon football experience, as fans love to catch a glimpse on their way into games, while the team and staff get to see the rise of the facility day-by-day. It's quite inspiring.

There are renderings from the school below.

New Oregon Ducks practice facility for the Hatfield-Downlin Complex. | Courtesy of the Oregon Athletic Department

A rendered shot of the new "2.MO" practice facility of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. | University of Oregon

The addition of the football-specific indoor complex fees up existing facilities for other student-athletes. Football gains a purpose-built home, which means there is less competition for space, something the other programs could benefit from.

Still a construction site, the fact that the new football facility is already this striking bodes well for how unique the finished project might look. In the arms race of best college football facilities, Oregon is certainly a winner.

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