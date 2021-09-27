Cristobal Updates Thibodeaux's Status, Availability of Others

The Ducks have had some moving parts on both sides of the ball due to injuries, but they may see some starters return to full health this weekend.

Kayvon Thibodeaux returned to action on Saturday for a snack-sized amount of snaps, which was the plan heading into the game as he continues to recover from an ankle sprain he suffered in the opener against Fresno State. Mario Cristobal gave some insight on his recovery and his status ahead of Saturday's game against Stanford.

"I think he responded well physically," Cristobal said of Thibodeaux, who left the game in the second quarter to rest his ankle. "I think he's in good shape to play. We'll see if he can play an entire game. I think he will. No issues and no physical limitations."

Cristobal continued, saying that it was important to get Thibodeaux some snaps in the conference opener so that he's ready to go "full throttle" in practice this week. He confirmed after Saturday's game that while the sophomore did leave the game walking a bit gingerly and got his ankle re-taped on the sideline, he did not re-aggravate his ankle injury.

It appears that Thibodeaux will be back to full strength as the Ducks face a formidable opponent in Stanford, who certainly has a formidable offensive line that has allowed just seven sacks in the first four games. Thibodeaux showed that he still has some explosion off the edge in his limited snaps, and the Ducks will certainly need his services on Saturday to boost the pass rush as he is one of the more difficult players to replace in college football.

Mase Funa was dinged up in the Fresno State game, but he played more than half of the game on Saturday and "came out feeling great," according to Cristobal.

"He has a clean bill of health," Cristobal said.

Another player that Cristobal said has a clean bill of health is Anthony Brown, who appeared to be dinged up in each of the last two games after taking a sack.

The Ducks were without Bradyn Swinson last week and will be without him again this week, according to Cristobal.

Freshman linebacker Keith Brown is fully healthy and got an increased amount of playing time against Arizona due to injuries from Dru Mathis and Justin Flowe. The Ducks will need Brown to continue improving, as he may be the starter for the long haul.

Cristobal said that Brown looked "rusty" against Arizona, but that he has bought into getting in the film room and improving mentally.

"Having him back to be able to practice as he did yesterday full speed is going to make a big difference," he said.

Freshman safety Daymon David will also be back in practice this week, although he may be on a pitch count. The Ducks' safeties have been perhaps the best unit on the team with Verone McKinley III and Bennett Williams playing like All-Americans, and David will certainly add depth and speed to the position.

Cristobal also mentioned that nose tackle Popo Aumavae is looking healthy again.

On the offensive side of the ball, Devon Williams was not on the field against Arizona and has been surprisingly limited so far this season after showing flashes of his explosiveness last year. However that's not due to injury.

"Devon didn't play just because he wasn't part of the rotation for the game," Cristobal said.

