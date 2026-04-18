Dakorien Moore Shines at Oregon Track & Field Event as Teammates Go Crazy

The Oregon Ducks are nearing the end of their spring practice program as the team prepares for a highly-anticipated 2026 season.

But the end of practice isn't stopping Ducks star wide receiver Dakorien Moore from showing off his athletic abilities in more ways than one.

Dakorien Moore Competes with Oregon Track & Field

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore reacts during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

Oregon's track and field team announced that Moore would be competing in the long jump at the Ducks' Team Invitational at Hayward Field on Friday.

A track and field star during his time at elite Duncanville High School in Texas, Moore isn't letting football preparation stop him from participating in his second-favorite sport.

He ended Friday's event with a long jump of 7.48 meters. Take a look:

Oregon's Dakorien Moore competing in the long jump finals of the Oregon Team Invitational at Hayward Field today: pic.twitter.com/oo3F1W4dQX — hythloday almond (@hythloday1) April 17, 2026

Moore's Oregon teammates made sure to come out and support him, as quarterbacks Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola along with wide receiver Evan Stewart among many others were in the stands to watch.

Their presence goes to show that Moore is beloved by both his teammates and Oregon fans alike.

That’s how you debut! Dakorien Moore jumps 7.48m in the long jump at the team invite. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/dkEOo3xdnR — oregontf (@OregonTF) April 18, 2026

At Duncanville in 2024, Moore ran 10.40 and 10.45 in the 100-meter along with placing fifth in the Texas state 6A long jump finals with a 23-7.5, per 247Sports.

While some Oregon fans might not want to see him to take part in any other sports during the football offseason to avoid injury risk, especially one as taxing as track and field can be, Moore told the media on Thursday that he feels "100 percent" at this point after being sidelined for multiple games as a true freshman.

"Yep, I would say I'm up to one hundred percent or at least I feel like I'm one hundred percent," Moore said. "But just mainly, like, stay in the treatment room. Last year, being that I came from high school, I wasn't really in the training room a lot. Growing up, you hear a lot of get in the training room, go do this, that, and the third. But, you're young, you don't really feel like you got to get in there."

Moore missed four games due to a knee injury last season, sitting out the final four games of the regular season as injuries in the Oregon wide receiver room piled up.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Fortunately, he returned for the College Football Playoff but played what he would likely consider to be below his elite standards. In Oregon's three CFP games, Moore finished with a combined six catches for 54 yards

Considering that there were other talented wide receivers around him last season, Moore still had a solid freshman campaign. He played in 11 games while posting 34 catches for 497 yards for three touchdowns along with four rush attempts for 49 yards and another score. He also returned four punts.

With Dante Moore returning to Oregon for the 2026 season, Moore could now be set to step into a true No. 1 role in the passing game for the Ducks and new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.

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