Dakorien Moore Shines at Oregon Track & Field Event as Teammates Go Crazy
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The Oregon Ducks are nearing the end of their spring practice program as the team prepares for a highly-anticipated 2026 season.
But the end of practice isn't stopping Ducks star wide receiver Dakorien Moore from showing off his athletic abilities in more ways than one.
Dakorien Moore Competes with Oregon Track & Field
Oregon's track and field team announced that Moore would be competing in the long jump at the Ducks' Team Invitational at Hayward Field on Friday.
A track and field star during his time at elite Duncanville High School in Texas, Moore isn't letting football preparation stop him from participating in his second-favorite sport.
He ended Friday's event with a long jump of 7.48 meters. Take a look:
Moore's Oregon teammates made sure to come out and support him, as quarterbacks Dante Moore and Dylan Raiola along with wide receiver Evan Stewart among many others were in the stands to watch.
Their presence goes to show that Moore is beloved by both his teammates and Oregon fans alike.
At Duncanville in 2024, Moore ran 10.40 and 10.45 in the 100-meter along with placing fifth in the Texas state 6A long jump finals with a 23-7.5, per 247Sports.
While some Oregon fans might not want to see him to take part in any other sports during the football offseason to avoid injury risk, especially one as taxing as track and field can be, Moore told the media on Thursday that he feels "100 percent" at this point after being sidelined for multiple games as a true freshman.
"Yep, I would say I'm up to one hundred percent or at least I feel like I'm one hundred percent," Moore said. "But just mainly, like, stay in the treatment room. Last year, being that I came from high school, I wasn't really in the training room a lot. Growing up, you hear a lot of get in the training room, go do this, that, and the third. But, you're young, you don't really feel like you got to get in there."
Moore missed four games due to a knee injury last season, sitting out the final four games of the regular season as injuries in the Oregon wide receiver room piled up.
Fortunately, he returned for the College Football Playoff but played what he would likely consider to be below his elite standards. In Oregon's three CFP games, Moore finished with a combined six catches for 54 yards
Considering that there were other talented wide receivers around him last season, Moore still had a solid freshman campaign. He played in 11 games while posting 34 catches for 497 yards for three touchdowns along with four rush attempts for 49 yards and another score. He also returned four punts.
With Dante Moore returning to Oregon for the 2026 season, Moore could now be set to step into a true No. 1 role in the passing game for the Ducks and new offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer.
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Zach Dimmitt is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He also is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for NFL on SI sites like the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7Follow zachdimmitt7