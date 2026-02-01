Predicting The Oregon Ducks’ Offensive Depth Chart

The Oregon Ducks continue to bolster their roster for the 2026 season, in which the Ducks program will have, arguably, the highest expectations of any Ducks team ever. With quarterback Dante Moore returning to the fold in Eugene for what will likely be his last collegiate season, the Ducks' offense will look to be explosive once again. Below is the assumed depth chart for the offense going into 2026

Quarterback

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ducks quarterback Dante Moore will, in all likelihood, be the starting quarterback once again in 2026, barring a pre-season injury. Moore finished 2025 with 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The Ducks also brought in transfer quarterback Dylan Raiola from Nebraska, as Raiola will most likely take the “Dante Moore” approach in sitting for a year and learning the offense before being handed the keys to the team in 2027.

Running Backs

The Ducks will most likely use the running back room by committee in 2026, with running backs Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. being the two most likely backs to see serious playing time. The Ducks will likely introduce true freshman running back Tradarian Ball as a change-of-pace back.

Offensive Tackle

Five-star signee Immanuel Iheanacho will most likely be one of the starting tackles in 2026, and for good reason. The Maryland native was the No. 6-ranked recruit in the class of 2026, according to On3.

Offensive tackle Fox Crader will return in 2026 and look to anchor down the other side of the line opposite Iheanacho.

Offensive Guard

Right guard Dave Luli will return to the Ducks in 2026 and is expected to slot in as a starter in week one. Luli was the starting right guard last year, and barring an injury, he will likely resume his role on the offensive line.

The left guard position is a bit more difficult to decipher. Lanning and his staff will have to take spring ball and fall camp into account when deciding the starting left guard, and it’s possible Ducks fans won't know who that is until the week before the first game of the season. Guards Douglas Utu and Kawika Rodgers will most likely be vying for the starting job.

Center

Oregon center Iapani Laloulu speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The center position is what will be locked down by Poncho Laloulu, barring any injury to him. Laloulu was one of the first Ducks to announce his return for 2026, and he will have another year of experience with Dante Moore.

Tight End

With Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq foregoing the rest of his collegiate career and declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, the Ducks' tight end room will revolve around Jamari Johnson, who saw his playing time increase in a big way in 2025.

Ducks tight end Andrew Olesh could find a way to carve out a role in the offense in 2026, similar to what Johnson did in 2025. Olesh transferred to the Ducks in the portal from Penn State.

Wide Receiver

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The wide receiver room at Oregon in 2026 will be the most exciting and explosive it has ever been. Wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart will be the No. 1 and No. 2, and line up on opposite sides, while freshman wide receiver and five-star signee Jalen Lott will look to have a true freshman breakout season.