Oregon Ducks Flex Nike Relationship Even During the Offseason

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks continue to find ways to elevate the student-athlete experience. The program’s connection to Nike has drawn in recruits and transfers through the Ducks’ flashy uniforms and shoes.

Oregon is now set to provide new shoes dedicated to recovery. The Ducks have spring practices coming up and a busy 2026 schedule in the fall, which makes recovery more important than ever.

Oregon Football Gets Its Own Recovery Shoe

Oregon coach Dan Lanning joins his team during warmups before their game against Utah in final home game of season at Autzen Stadium. Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Ducks will have Nike recovery shoes, according to professional athlete trainer Cliff Marshall.

“This recovery shoe was co-developed by Nike and Hyperice,” Marshall posted. “It combines heat + Normatec-style compression built directly into wearable footwear! Designed to be used pre-training (warm-up) or post-training (recovery). Common with NBA, NFL, Olympic, and pro-level athletes.”

Marshall explained in a video that the shoe has buttons on the back for heat and compression.

The Ducks’ 2026 Schedule Includes One Regular Season Bye

Sep 30, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the third quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Recovery will be key to Oregon’s 2026 season. The schedule release revealed that the Ducks have one bye in the regular season and a lot of nonstop action.

Oregon is set to play four consecutive weeks to start the season. A Sept. 26 road matchup against the USC Trojans is the last game before the program’s bye week, which is scheduled for early October.

The Ducks are then scheduled for eight-straight weeks of play from Oct. 10 to the season finale on Nov. 28 vs. Washington. Those eight weeks of games include three road trips and difficult matchups against Ohio State and Michigan.

The expanded College Football Playoff format allows teams to lose a game or two and still make the postseason. There’s still not much room for error, so the Ducks will need to do everything they can to keep their stars healthy for the long season.

Injuries Were a Factor in 2025

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Trainers attend to Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon did have multiple bye weeks in 2025 thanks to the college football calendar, but the team dealt with injury woes at the end of the season, nonetheless. The offensive group experienced a handful of injuries at the end of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq missed a big matchup at Iowa due to injury and was limited during other games. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore missed the last four games of the regular season because of an injury suffered in practice, and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. also missed the end of the regular season after going down with an injury at Iowa.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) watches teammates warm up before a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Players along the offensive line also got hit by the injury bug, as well as the running back room. The running back position became an issue for the Ducks during the postseason, with Jordon Davison ruled out for their semifinal matchup and Noah Whittington questionable for that game. Due to the transfer portal opening in the middle of the playoffs and Oregon having running backs in the portal, injuries left the Ducks with almost no one left in the backfield.

The ongoing challenges with the college football calendar make health more critical throughout the season. Oregon overcame injury woes last season, but the Ducks seem to be taking their recovery seriously as they hope to make a run at the National Championship in 2026.