Dan Lanning Addresses Importance Of Oregon's Rivalry Matchup vs. Washington
Following their signature 42-27 win over the No. 15 USC Trojans, the No. 7 Oregon Ducks will face their final road test of the season against their bitter arch-rival, the Washington Huskies, on Saturday in Seattle.
The rivalry game against Washington means everything to Oregon fans and holds a special meaning for Ducks coach Dan Lanning. In his four seasons as the coach of Oregon, Lanning has been one of the best coaches in college football, boasting a 45-7 overall record.
Dan Lanning Addresses Importance Of Rivalry Game vs. Washington
Lanning started his Oregon coaching tenure 0-3 against the Huskies, which included two heartbreaking losses that left the Ducks out of the College Football Playoff in 2023.
In 2024, Lanning led the Ducks over the hump against the Huskies with a dominating 49-21 win in Eugene. The Ducks enter Saturday's rivalry matchup against the Huskies with a 10-1 record and with a win will clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff for a second consecutive season.
With so much on the line, including the possibility of a first-round playoff game at Autzen Stadium, Lanning addressed the significance that the rivalry game has on the Oregon football program.
"It'll be a lot of the same messaging from the standpoint of going out and doing your job is the best way you can control it. I know that for our guys, there will be a high level of emotion in this game. They're going to have that. It's definitely an important rivalry for us. This game means a lot," Lanning said.
"It's probably the No. 1 question I get when I'm out on the road with donors and support groups and talking about our university, it's about this game. It's one that I struggled with early on while I was here. To start, they had some success against us, so it means a lot to me. It's one I want to have success in," Lanning added.
Washington Aims To Pull Off Upset vs. Oregon
The Huskies enter Saturday's matchup with an 8-3 overall record and aim to slow down Oregon's explosive offense in what will be a hostile rivalry environment at Husky Stadium. Washington is coming off a dominating 48-14 road win over the UCLA Bruins, and an upset rivalry win over the Ducks would be the highlight of their season.
Washington coach Jedd Fisch has been excellent in his second season, following a 6-7 finish in 2024. Lanning complimented Fisch's coaching and the talent that Washington has on an offense led by quarterback Demond Williams Jr.
"They're well coached. Jedd does a good job; they have good players. They've done a really good job in talent evaluation. Their quarterback is playing as well as anybody right now. They've got good wideouts, a good back," Lanning said.
Williams Jr. is fourth in the Big Ten in passing with 2,721 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The quarterback duel between Williams Jr. and Oregon's Dante Moore will be a key factor in Saturday's rivalry game.
Moore is coming off an impressive performance against the Trojans, where he threw for 257 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception on 22-of-30 passing. Moore's ability to be consistent will be a major key in Saturday's game, especially with the Ducks still dealing with injuries on offense.
Washington wide receivers Denzel Boston and Dezmen Roebuck are two players who will present a challenge for Oregon's defensive secondary, which is ranked the No. 3 pass defense in college football. The kickoff between the Ducks and Huskies on Saturday is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.