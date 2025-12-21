Dan Lanning Addresses Oregon's Playoff Performance vs. James Madison

EUGENE – The No. 5 Oregon Ducks advanced to the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff with a 51-34 victory. Despite the blowout victory coach Dan Lanning and the team left the game unsatisfied.

James Madison scored the most points of any Oregon opponent this season and outscored the Ducks 28-17 in the second half. Lanning spoke about his disappointment postgame and how the team didn’t play to its standard.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning smiles during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

What Dan Lanning Said

What Was Working For the Offense in the First Half:

“I thought they had a great plan. Starting off, they had loaded boxes inside. We were able to get the ball on the perimeter. We were able to take shots where we thought we could win, connected on a couple of those think we scored all five of the first five possessions, but then obviously threw a pick on the last drive, which isn't good.”

How Wide Receiver Jeremiah McClellan Has Evolved:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) runs after making a catch and is tackled by James Madison Dukes linebacker Drew Spinogatti (56) during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“He's making tough catches. I thought that other one was really close again today, where they had the PI (pass interference), but he's attacking the ball right. Playing strong at the top of routes is playing some good football for us down the stretch.”

How They Executed the Different Game Plan:

“I think we started off hot, like I said. I mean, ultimately, we can be better. Even defensively, the first half, but able to hold them to field goal attempts instead of touchdowns there in the first word was a positive. But the second half as a team, we didn't play the way we need to be able to play. You got to find moments like that when you have a big lead to be able to choke somebody out. We didn't do that.”

Success in the Run Game:

“When you run the ball, well, you have a chance to win games. You can stay on schedule and be able to take some of the shots that we take, stay ahead of the chains, not force yourself to make some tough third-down plays. And you know, we did that pretty effectively today.”

Lanning's Initial Impressions of Players Who Returned From Injuries:

“I'll have to watch the film and see how each guy did individually. I think again, there were some positive moments, but certainly moments for improvement.”

If He Was Glad to Have the Home Game:

“I'm always glad to play football. It's exciting. You don't get a lot of opportunities to play football, so certainly glad to have that opportunity.”

How He Describes Wide Receiver Malik Benson:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“Malik's showed up for us. Certainly down the stretch this season was certainly great. Today, obviously had some big balls that he caught, and been really proud of his progression and his growth for us in this program.”

What It Says About the Standard That the Team Echoes the Things He’s Saying:

“There's a standard here. There's certainly a standard for performance. Our players know that, and they know what championship football looks like. And the second half didn't look like that.”

What He’s Seen from the Younger Players on the Roster:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) celebrates with Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Alex Harkey (71) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“Some of those guys got some moments again today, and we've had some growth. We've had strength in numbers all year. We've had a lot of guys that can play winning football. A lot of guys touch the field for us today.”

“We started to roll some guys there in the second half, and we'll have to go evaluate that film, because obviously the performance wasn't as good there. So, while there's been growth and there's opportunities to improve, there's still a lot of opportunities in front of us to continue to grow.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE !

How He Plans to Make In-Game Adjustments When Up Several Scores:

“Just keep evaluating the game. Right? We weren't playing well and we had to continue to put some other guys in, but ultimately I think the game was at hand, it was just a matter of how do you finish and perform and that's some good experience for some guys that are in there to be able to take advantage of, I just don't know that we took advantage that moment.”

Defensive Back Theran Johnson’s Status:

Oregon defensive back Theran Johnson speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think he'll be okay.”

How the JMU Defense Limited the Offense in the Second Half:

“I'll have to go back and watch the film to see specifically what they did differently.”

If There was Anything They Learned from Last Year That Helped Them:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the fourth quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

“A lot of our prep was different this year. And again, won't go into great detail with that, but we did do some things differently.”

How He’d Describe His Emotions:

“I probably wouldn't describe it.”