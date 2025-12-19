How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. James Madison: Prediction, Injuries, Weather

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are 11-1, set to host their first College Football Playoff game. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks will face the No. 24 James Madison Dukes.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 20, at 4:30 p.m. PT

Where: Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon

TV Broadcast: TNT/TruTV/HBO Max

Radio Call: Oregon Sports Network, KUJZ-FM 95.3 (Eugene), KRSK-105.1 FM/1080 AM (Portland)

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Penn State Nittany Lions on Sept. 27, 2025, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Betting Odds

The Oregon Ducks are 21.5-point favorites against the James Madison Dukes on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Oregon is -2500, and the point total is set at 47.5.

Weather Update

The weather in Eugene, Oregon, will be something to continue to monitor. The temperature is expected to drop to 40 degrees with a 59 percent chance of rain. While the day may not start with rain, it could pick up later, potentially affecting the game.

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Key Players Returning From Injury

The Oregon Ducks have dealt with several injuries across the offense, notably to the wide receiver position. The good news for the Ducks is that the receivers are trending in the right direction, and Oregon could be gaining several players back from injury.

Wide receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Evan Stewart were spotted at practice earlier in the week. Stewart has not played this season, suffering a torn patellar tendon in his knee before getting a chance to play. Moore and Bryant Jr. have missed the majority of November, but the three could return in the playoff.

“It's a balance, right? You don't sprint back in and throw somebody into the fire, and you build it as it goes. And we found strengths as guys have been out, and those are strengths that we wouldn't continue to lean on guys to do some things really, really well,” Lanning said about players returning from injury.

It remains to be seen how much each receiver plays against the Dukes, if at all, but it does appear the Ducks are getting healthy at the right time.

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Oregon vs. James Madison Prediction

The Oregon Ducks will defeat the James Madison Dukes, 35-14.

Oregon’s Explosive Offense To Take Off

The Oregon Ducks have had one of the most well-balanced offenses in college football. The team ranks No. 13 nationally in total yards per game (465.2) and No. 9 in total yards per play (7.08).

The offense is led by quarterback Dante Moore, who has had a breakout performance this year. Moore has passed for 2,733 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He has also rushed for 191yards and one touchdown.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Face Escalating Flood Risk as Playoff Game Approaches

MORE: Bo Nix and Justin Herbert Push Toward NFL Playoffs as Former Ducks Thrive

MORE: JMU Quarterback Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon, Flashy Uniforms, Autzen Stadium

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The team’s leading receiver is Malik Benson, who totals 526 yards and four touchdowns. Benson has been a player to step up amid injuries to the offense. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq has also stepped up, totalling 490 yards and eight touchdown receptions.

Oregon ranks No. 5 in the nation, averaging 5.80 yards per rush. The offense has multiple running backs who can play at a high level, led by Noah Whittington, who has rushed for 774 yards and six touchdowns. True freshman Jordon Davison has 535 rushing yards, but leads the team with 13 touchdowns.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher arrives at the field as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon’s Defense To Maintain Dominance In Playoff Run

The Oregon Ducks have one of the strongest defenses and will make it challenging for the Dukes to drive down the field. The Ducks have allowed 14.8 points per game and ranked No. 4 in the nation with a three-and-out rate at 31.15 percent. Oregon ranks No. 4 in the FBS, allowing 251.6 yards per game.

The defense is led by linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who totals 104 tackles and has one sack, three passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Defensive back Dillon Thieneman transferred to the program ahead of the season and has been a valuable pickup for the Ducks. He had caught two interceptions, and is one of the reasons the Ducks are hard to pass against.

With Oregon’s defense and the matchup being held in Autzen Stadium, the Ducks have a chance to dominate against JMU.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney on the sidelines in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

James Madison To Put Up A Fight

The James Madison Dukes are 12-1, led by quarterback Alonza Barnett III. He has passed for 2,533 yards and 21 touchdowns. The Ducks will have to prepare for him to run, as he has totaled 544 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

The biggest playmaker on the Dukes' offense is running back Wayne Knight, who leads the team with 1,263 yards and nine touchdowns. Wide receiver Landon Ellis is the biggest receiving threat with 541 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensive lineman Sahir West will be the toughest test for Oregon's talented offensive line, leading the team with seven sacks. The Dukes have a tough defense, allowing just 76.2 rushing yards and 171.5 passing yards this season. Oregon’s offense will have to start early as it seeks its first playoff win.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES