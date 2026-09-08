Rece Davis Shares Early Oregon Ducks Worry After Boise State Scare

EUGENE - ESPN’s Rece Davis isn’t sounding the alarm on the Oregon Ducks, but he expected more from the nation’s No. 2 team in its narrow win over Boise State.

Davis, who is arguably one of the most balanced and detailed college analysts, has an opinion on what the biggest difference was in Oregon's 34-27 victory over Boise State in a sold-out Autzen Stadium.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; ESPN personality Rece Davis during 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos pushed Oregon to the final minutes (again) in Eugene before the Ducks escaped with a seven-point victory, with much thanks to a career-day from quarterback Dante Moore and receivers Dakorien Moore and Jeremiah McClellan.

Rece Davis Identifies Early Concern With Oregon

While Davis acknowledged Boise State might be the best Group of Six team in college football, he still came away wanting to see more dominance from Oregon... with an eye on the future.

“Maybe Oregon, I don’t know if they’re as good as we thought early on, but they don’t have to be right now,” Davis said on the Pat McAfee Show after week one. “When they’ve got guys like Dakorien Moore that can put on the brakes on you right at the end and then make big explosive plays - which really, to me, that was the difference in this game. It was easier for Oregon to score than it was for Boise State.”

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Jake Bunn

The play that Davis is referencing - Dante Moore found Dakorien Moore in space, and the receiver did the rest. Moore planted his foot, made two Boise State defenders run into each other with a sharp cut and accelerated down the sideline for a 62-yard touchdown, giving Oregon the lead in the fourth quarter and sending Ducks fans into a long-awaited frenzy.

Davis didn't provide a hot take on the Ducks or say the sky is falling in Eugene. But he didn't shy away from his concern that the Ducks needed those individual explosive plays to survive Boise State instead of controlling the game convincingly.

“Not worried about Oregon yet, but I did expect a little more dominance from them than I saw,” Davis said. “I think Boise might be as good as anybody in the Group of Six, but it’s still a little early.”

Oregon's defense was better than the score suggests. Despite allowing 27 points, the Ducks held Boise State to 274 total yards, 93 rushing yards and 2.6 yards per carry. The Broncos converted only 4 of 15 third downs, while Oregon generated three sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

Sep 5, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) touches “The O” on his way to the locker room before a game against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore started his Heisman Trophy campaign with a bang. Moore completed 28 of 37 passes for a career-high 378 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. It was only the second time in his career he posted at least 300 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover.

The Ducks earned their nation-leading 39th win since the start of 2023 and extended the country’s longest active nonconference home winning streak to 39 games. Oregon also won its 16th straight September game and 41st consecutive matchup against an unranked opponent.

The Ducks now turn their focus to their Week 2 road matchup against quarterback Drew Mestemaker and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, which is an early kickoff at 9 a.m. PT (ESPN) at Boone Pickens Stadium.

It's an early road test for Oregon, and while there was some overreactions to its narrow win over Boise State - dominating Oklahoma State and cleaning up the penalties (10 vs. Broncos) would go a long way in flexing the Ducks' dominance.

Oregon QB Dante Moore very passionate about receiver Dakorien Moore and his 62-yard touchdown in which he made two guys miss:



"I love him to death."#GoDucks https://t.co/8Po5cJb3ez pic.twitter.com/CBck5ye9ew — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 6, 2026

Rece Davis Explains Oregon’s National Appeal

In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Davis shared his unique perspective on why Oregon is winning in the NIL era.

“I think that Oregon is cool. You see kids from all over the country that want to play here because it's dynamic, it's vibrant, they've got fantastic uniforms, elite facilities, they play for championships. I mean, it's got everything you could want,” Davis said.

Money alone does not equal team success, but NIL has helped close the geographic gap associated with recruiting to the West Coast.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore | Jake Bunn

“The fact that players can make money now changes things. It doesn't help a guy from Georgia in terms of making it a shorter plane trip (to Eugene), but at least you can afford the plane trip now, or you can afford it for your parents. So I think all of that has really, worked well together to allow them to be able to recruit nationally and do so successfully,” Davis continued.

The early question is not whether Oregon has enough talent or resources to contend, but whether the 2026 Ducks team can learn and grow, and show off some dominant performances many expected this season.

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