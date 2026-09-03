Oregon Football Ticket Prices Show Striking Gap Between Early Matchups

Many across the national media landscape are considering the No. 2 Oregon Ducks the deepest and most talented team that the program has ever had under coach Dan Lanning.

The Ducks are looking to make it 21 straight home-opening victories in Eugene, Oregon, with a win over the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS. Oregon has also won 38 consecutive non-conference home games, the longest active streak in all of college football. Their last loss came to Boise State in 2008, 37-32.

How much will it cost fans to see the Ducks during the first month of the season?

Oregon’s Jamari Johnson, center, scores for the Combat Ducks during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene on April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at the ticket prices for the Ducks' first four matchups of the 2026 season against Boise State, at the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 12, versus the Portland State Vikings back in the Pacific Northwest on Sept. 18, and their Big Ten Conference opener in Los Angeles, California, against the No. 14 USC Trojans on Sept. 26.

All of these prices come according to SeatGeek.

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Boise State Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson reacts against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Week 1: vs. Boise State Broncos

The cheapest ticket available for the Sept. 5 matchup against the Broncos is currently $69. Those are standing-room-only behind section 17 and don't include fees. At its most expensive, Charter Box 5 is $620.

Oregon's color schedule will be a "stripe out." Any fans sitting in an odd-numbered section are encouraged to wear green, and yellow in an even-numbered section.

Two Boise State players to watch out for on the offensive end will be fifth-year quarterback Maddux Madsen and junior running back Dylan Riley. Madsen is considered the top talent in the Pac-12 Conference, while Riley continues to grow into his own after the departure of now-Oakland Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty after the 2024 season.

A win over the Broncos would improve the Ducks to 27-2 at home under Lanning since taking over before the 2022 campaign.

Oklahoma State head football coach Eric Morris is pictured during an Oklahoma State football practice in Stillwater, Okla., Aug. 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 2: at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Looking ahead to Week 2, the Big 12 Conference's Oklahoma State announced on X that the single-game tickets against Oregon inside Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma, are sold out.

When checking out SeatGeek, the minimum ticket price for the Cowboys' home opener comes in section 218 at $115. The maximum ticket price can be found right near the 50-yard line in section 5 at $1,810.

Week 3: vs. Portland State Vikings

Returning home as they welcome an FCS foe out of the Big Sky Conference, the starting ticket price to watch Portland State is at $11 in section 25 at the moment.

At its highest, just $261 inside the Charter Box 4 of Autzen Stadium.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the San Jose State Spartans in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 4: at USC Trojans

USC's season and home opener in Week 0 on Aug. 29 had a get-in price of just $9 for the 42-26 victory against the San José State Spartans of the Mountain West Conference. The reported attendance was 51,144. That was the lowest home game attendance at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum since 2018.

When the Trojans host the Ducks, SeatGeek presently lists section 312 at $125 and section 105A at $4,129. That is more than likely to increase as the game gets closer.

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