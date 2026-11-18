The No. 13 Oregon Ducks' upcoming opponent sits next-to-last in the 2026 Big Ten Conference standings.

Except that coach Dan Lanning and his team are looking past Michigan State being 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the Big Ten. Lanning, instead, is looking closely at the challenge coach Pat Fitzgerald presents to Oregon ahead of the Nov. 21 showdown.

Especially stemming from past games Lanning watched out of the former Northwestern coach.

How Pat Fitzgerald is Different With Michigan State

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fitzgerald previously led the Wildcats from 2006 to 2022, leading NU to 10 bowl appearances. Northwestern fired him in July 2023 over reports of widespread hazing within the program.

But Fitzgerald has since used Michigan State to rebuild himself. He's delivered one signature win already in 2026: Beating rival Michigan 15-6 on Nov. 7. Lanning has never coached against Fitzgerald until now. However, Lanning has seen how different this Spartans team is compared to the makeup of Fitzgerald's past Northwestern teams whenever the Oregon coach watched the Wildcats during his downtime.

"Yeah, a little different picture, a little bit different personnel, more just an appreciation of his team,” Lanning said.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fitzgerald and Lanning share their area of expertise on the defensive side. The latter has grown to admire Fitzgerald's approach to coaching, especially as Fitzgerald aims to build Michigan State back into a powerhouse program.

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"I've got a lot of admiration and respect for what he was able to build there at Northwestern, and know that he's got the fire, the passion, and the energy to certainly make that happen at Michigan State as well," Lanning said. "And it's a process. It's not an easy thing to be able to make happen. But you see the traits.”

"You talk about traits of his team, like what's always showed up. You see those traits showing up with their team there at Michigan State, and you can see like his identity, his stamp really on that program and starting to kind of build itself," Lanning continued. "The way he does things is the right way, and that's really clear when you're we're able to watch their team from a distance.”

How Pat Fitzgerald, Michigan State Can Challenge Oregon

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning fist bumps running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning and Oregon expect a blue-collar, physical Michigan State team for this late-season conference showdown.

"I think that you always see a brand of toughness, a physicality that plays. Like I said, they've had some guys that are banged up this year, and you see them going out there and playing and finding answers and ways to go have success," Lanning said.

But the focus for Oregon doesn't just center on Fitzgerald's defensive approach. Or even on his offensive philosophy despite the threat of facing two quarterbacks in this contest.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the second half in a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They're really sound in special teams. It's a sound team," Lanning said. "They're always right in the fight. And they play for all four quarters. I think those are things that really stand out to you."

Emotions are going to run high too out in East Lansing, as Lanning feels.

"I know this game will mean a lot to them. It's their senior day game as well," he said.

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