Despite a rocky start to the 2026 season, the No. 16 Oregon Ducks have found a way to remain in contention for a national championship. However, with the College Football Playoff growing closer, the Ducks must take care of business over their final two regular-season matchups to keep that goal attainable.

Despite having a relatively favorable remaining strength of schedule, competing in the Big Ten Conference has proven that taking care of business is easier said than done.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jett Washington (24) celebrates with teammates during the second half after stopping an offensive drive by the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just ask Indiana, who has established itself as one of the best teams in the nation. But the Hoosiers still needed overtime to get past unranked Michigan, 13-6, and Minnesota, 23-16, in two conference matchups that proved far more challenging than expected.

Indiana is far from the only team to learn that lesson this season. USC stunned Ohio State on Oct. 31, Wisconsin handed the Trojans a 24-7 loss the following week of conference play, and Minnesota pulled off a 13-10 rivalry upset over Iowa. Oregon even experienced it firsthand, traveling to Illinois and losing to the Fighting Illinis on the road.

The Big Ten has made one thing clear this season: Taking care of business against unranked conference opponents is easier said than done. But if Oregon can do just that over its final two games, the Ducks have an opportunity to accomplish something that once looked very unlikely, and that starts in East Lansing with Michigan State.

How to Watch:

Date: Friday, Nov. 20

Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Spartan Stadium — East Lansing, Michigan

TV: FOX

Fans can watch the game live on FOX through traditional cable/satellite or live TV streaming platforms that carry local FOX stations (such as Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, or YouTube TV), or stream via the FOX Sports app.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (6) catches a pass during the second half for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Betting Odds:

Spread: Oregon -16.5 (-108) | Michigan State +16.5 (-112)

Over/Under: 44.5 points (Over -115 / Under -105)

Moneyline: Oregon -750 | Michigan State +525

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) walks off the field after a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Preview:

Following losses to UCLA and Illinois, Oregon has responded with three straight victories, including a 41-28 win over then-No. 12 Ohio State and a 31-7 victory over Michigan. Over the past few weeks, the Ducks have found a way to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

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With just two regular-season games remaining, Oregon has to continue showing the committee why it belongs in the postseason conversation, and Friday's matchup with Michigan State will provide another ample opportunity, despite Oregon opening as heavy favorites.

The Spartans have struggled to find consistency under coach Pat Fitzgerald. At 3-7 overall and 1-6 in Big Ten play, the Spartans have little left to play for in terms of postseason eligibility.

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Oregon favored by over 16 points, the expectation is that the Ducks should be able to take care of business. However, how they do it matters. A dominant road performance would be another example of the team's improvement, as well as help reinforce the idea that Oregon is a dangerous opponent heading into the final stretch of the season.

One of the biggest developments during Oregon's recent winning streak has been the consistency of its passing attack. Quarterback Dylan Raiola has established himself as a difference-maker after overcoming a turbulent stretch that saw him benched and, at one point, removed from the starting quarterback position. However, since that Illinois loss, Raiola has played a massive role in Oregon’s offensive improvement.

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola (8) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (3) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Ohio State, the Ducks scored 41 points on the road against one of the nation's top programs. They followed that performance by putting up 31 points against Michigan while holding the Wolverines to just seven.

That type of production will be difficult for Michigan State to match, particularly considering the Spartans' offensive struggles. Oregon ranks 14th nationally in passing offense, averaging 277.8 yards per game, while Michigan State averages just 161.6 passing yards.

The Spartans have also struggled with mistakes at critical moments. Turnovers, costly penalties and missed opportunities have contributed to several of their losses.

Despite Michigan State's rough season, there have been occasional bright spots.

Nov 14, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Williams (32) takes a handoff and sprints upfield during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's 15-6 victory over Michigan was a massive positive. The team's defense has also kept the Spartans within reach of opponents in several games despite the offense's inability to consistently produce.

At 7-3, Oregon cannot afford to overlook an opponent simply because of its record. The Ducks still have work to do, and their performance against Michigan State will be another part of the resume the committee evaluates.

A win is expected. What Oregon needs is a performance that reflects the gap between these two teams on paper.

Friday night is another chance to keep momentum going and make it even more difficult for the College Football Playoff committee to overlook what Oregon could bring to the postseason.

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