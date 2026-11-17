The No. 16 Oregon Ducks’ 31-7 win over the Michigan Wolverines didn’t come without additional questions entering the program’s upcoming schedule. As the Ducks look to win out and secure an at-large bid in the College Football Playoff, more injury concerns were raised vs. the Wolverines.

Running back Jordon Davison missed his second consecutive game, while offensive lineman Douglas Utu appeared to pick up a knock against Michigan. Coach Dan Lanning said on Monday night that Tuesday’s injury report (which usually comes out on Wednesdays) will provide more information about their statuses.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 18, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We’ll have our injury report on Wednesday, like always. But Doug was able to do some things today. I think he's going to be in good shape,” he said. “Jordon's out of his boot now and moving. But again, we'll use the injury report on Wednesday night.”

Defensive lineman Bear Alexander additionally drew injury worry against Michigan. After the game, he posted a picture of his twisted ankle.

“You think it’s AI? You think it’s a real picture?” Lanning said with a smile.

“It was a unique play, and he's a tough guy,” Lannig said about where he picked it up. “I mean, that's one of those ones where I mean, I think it speaks to him going in, getting taped up, and saying, ‘I want to get back in the game.’ And again, at this point in the year, there's a lot of guys that have rolled ankles, but that was that was a pretty significant one.”

Oregon defensive lineman Bear Alexander | Darby Winter

“You limit him at the beginning of the week. You see what he's able to do, and obviously we want to put him out there with his best foot forward,” he continued. “But I think it speaks to his toughness. I think the fumble that he created actually happened after. And Bear’s had an outstanding season. He's playing really good technique for us.”

“He's really dominated and gotten better and better, dominating and doing his job for the team. And he's made us better,” he added. “So proud for a guy to be able to have a tough moment like that, where a lot of people probably don't go back in, and he's able to go back in and still make an impact on the game.”

Lanning went on to address receiver Evan Stewart’s availability after not playing after a sideline conversation with Lanning around halftime. He also discussed the shortened week, Michigan State Spartans coach Pat Fitzgerald and players on defense stepping up.

What Dan Lanning Said Before Michigan State Spartans

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning high fives fans before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Opening Statement:

“Kind of like I said the other day, it was an awesome atmosphere at Autzen, but not a lot of time to think about that game and really quick a turnaround for us as a coaching staff because we have a short week this week, so we really were able to put the Michigan game to bed pretty quick and get a jump.”

“Kind of treated Sunday in a lot of ways like a Monday from a prep standpoint for us as a coaching staff, and really hit the ground running today with practice. Have to modify the look a little bit of what that'll look like in a week that's short.”

“So today was more of a Tuesday for our players from a prep standpoint, and then tomorrow will be a little bit more of a Wednesday-Tuesday combined as we continue throughout the week. But some good prep. Proud of some of the performance that our guys were able to have on Saturday, and certainly some still some things that we can get better at.”

But as you prep for Michigan State team, you see a team that's getting better and better. They've dealt with some injuries, like everybody is at this point in the season. But Coach Fitzgerald does an unbelievable job. You can see the toughness showing up with his group, and you know the pride that they play with and how hard they play.”

“Certainly, gives us unique challenge traveling to a place that we actually haven't got to experience yet in East Lansing. So should be a fun environment Friday night, and we're excited about that opportunity.”

Conversation With Receiver Evan Stewart vs. Michigan Game:

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I won't get into the details. I'll just say that football's, in a lot of ways, is like a family. You'll have disagreements at times. He's a passionate player. I'm a passionate coach, and we'll keep that really within us.”

“But I know how much he wants to do a good job for this team, for himself personally, and I have expectations that he can create that moving forward.”

If Evan Stewart Will Be Available:

“Yeah.”

Fourth-Down Defense:

“Yeah, I mean, combination. We've certainly put a lot of emphasis on it and worked at it. I think as coaches, you instinctively start to really focus on attacking things when you get to third down. The most exotic stuff and the funnest stuff. Fourth down is no different to run. It's on fourth-and-long. On third-and-long, you got some really cool answers, some really cool things that you can do.”

“The reality is, what situations are going to show up more often, and what do you need to be prepared for more? What's harder? It's short yardage. It's fourth-and-one. It's fourth-and-two. So, I think as a staff, we really challenge ourselves to make sure we have really good answers there.”

“Make sure that our players have a lot of confidence to operate in those moments and creating a lot of those in practice, rather than some of the exotic looks that you might get on longer D and Ds. And the transverse of that is offense. You want to have a great repertoire of things that you can do in short yardage.”

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei (10) sacks Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Because those moments are going to show up, but you come with a lot of cool things at third-and-three to three to six. The reality is, what are you going to do when it's long? And I think we've seen both of those really have an uptick for our team because we focused on making a little bit harder for our offense in practice, and making it a little bit harder for our defense in practice with some of the situations that we practiced.”

“And then our players just executing those moments well. But like you saw with the Dierre touchdown in the game, and you saw it against Ohio State where we were able to convert some third-and-long’s with some unique prep and some different looks. I think all those things have shown up for us.”

His Son Titan’s Game on Saturday in Corvallis:

“It was it was fun to get to go see those guys play. It was. I had some memories being in that stadium because we didn't do well at one time I was there, and it looks a lot different now. They've done a good job with the construction, but I was kind of reliving some of those moments.”

“But getting to watch Titan play was a blast. They, I guess, there had been several games there throughout the night, and it was supposed to be done at 10 o'clock, and the game was for whatever reason going a little bit long. It's 12-6, and it's 10:05, and boom, all the lights shut off. And the game's not over. There's two minutes and 30 seconds left.”

“So, somebody comes on the announcement, and Titan's team's ahead, and they say, ‘And that's the game.’ And obviously, if you're on the other team, you're not going to be excited about that result. And right across the street is their practice fields, and the lights were still on there.”

“So, I think the young guys were saying, ‘Hey, fine, let's just go finish it over there on those fields.’ So we went across the street, and it was kind of like The Legend of Bagger Vance, man.”

“We had all the parents all around, and we played the last two minutes and 30 seconds of that game, so it was a lot of fun to get to watch him. But I got to see him play every one of his games this year. So, getting to see that one was a lot of fun, and it was fun after riding back within the car talking about it.”

Lessons About Process Entering a Friday Night Game:

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Nov. 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think more and more the way that we operate this week, the planning of this week, having a plan for exactly what that looks like, and again, the travel can be different, but we've done it here before. But I think our players understand, like, okay, we got to get a lot shoved in early in the week, and have to absorb it and be able to play into what do we do well already. How can we build off of that?”

“What can we carry over that we feel like our players can execute at a high level, and then just the mode of a business trip. And you're competing with an opponent, but you're competing with an opponent every single day in your preparation as much as anything, so our guys have handled that really well here in the past. It's later in the season doing this, so it's a little bit different. But I'm excited to see the result.”

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“I think if the goal is to say, hey, we want to put the best teams in the playoff, then I think that's something that has to be considered. Ultimately, that's not something we control. What we do control is how we perform this week.”

“And I know that I think anybody watching us right now would say we're not the same team we were early in the season. We found some stuff out. We've gone through a little adversity. We've adapted, and we've become much better. But all that's based on what's our next performance, again, this next game and the game after that.”

“And that's really what we have to focus on. But I definitely think that I've said this before. I think if you were asking other teams if we're able to play the ball that we're capable of, they would hope that we're not a team that's in the playoff.”

What Stands Out About Coach Pat Fitzgerald Compared to When He Was At Northwestern:

Michigan State’s head coach Pat Fitzgerald slaps hands with the team during the fourth quarter against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, a little different picture, a little bit different personnel, more just an appreciation of his team. We visited a little bit when he was out of football, and I know he got to spend some time hanging out with his family, watching his sons play ball.”

“But I've got a lot of admiration and respect for what he was able to build there at Northwestern, and know that he's got the fire, the passion, and the energy to certainly make that happen at Michigan State as well. And it's a process. It's not an easy thing to be able to make happen. But he's, you see the traits.”

“You talk about traits of his team, like what's always showed up. You see those traits showing up with their team there at Michigan State, and you can see like his identity, his stamp really on that program and starting to kind of build itself. The way he does things is the right way, and that's really clear when you're we're able to watch their team from a distance.”

The Identity of a Pat Fitzgerald Team:

“Yeah, I think that you always see a brand of toughness, a physicality that plays. Like I said, they've had some guys that are banged up this year, and you see them going out there and playing and finding answers and ways to go have success. And Coach (Joe) Rossi's been there in the past. It's somebody that we've gone against that does an outstanding job.”

“They're really sound in special teams. It's a sound team. They're always right in the fight. And they play for all four quarters. I think those are things that really stand out to you. I know this game will mean a lot to them. It's their senior day game as well.”

“So, I know that he does an unbelievable job of motivating his guys, building off of the situations and making sure that those guys leave it on the line for each other. So, I think those are the things you'll see on this team.”

Preparing for Multiple Quarterbacks Again vs. Michigan State:

Nov 14, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) sprints for daylight against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, quarterbacks matter. I think we’re really fortunate that happened to us. And sometimes you got to work through that and figure out what that looks like. And when now we have one that's playing at a really, really high level, they have some guys that are capable, and all of them are a little bit different.”

“But ultimately, I've said this too: you don't all of a sudden, install a different offense for a new quarterback. So, you had to prepare for multiple guys, see what it's going to look like. We've been able to see a few different guys this season. And that certainly played out, and that's a lot of what's happened in college football this year.”

Evaluation of Quarterback Dylan Raiola Against Michigan:

“Yeah, I thought he played really well. And I think we have guys that go and attack the ball, but it's similar to what I talked about the sack stat the other day, is it's really a team sport. It means guys are in the right spot. It means he's seen the game really clean. And I think the coaching staff did a really good job preparing him to be able to go out there and execute.”

“I thought some of the best decisions that you guys don't see are the times that he throws the ball away. And he's not putting it in jeopardy. I thought he did a really good job in protecting the two hands in the pocket consistently. I thought this was overall our team's best ball security game with the way that we were protecting the ball.” “

“All those things have shown up, and Dylan's continuing to build confidence in what we're asking him to be able to do, and he's playing better and better every week. And the guy, the supporting cast around him, is helping him do that. To be a good quarterback, you got to have great O-line play. You got to have good wideout play, tight end, running your run games. Got to set it up. I think all those things really have clicked for him in the last few weeks.”

Performances From Elijah Rushing, Dutch Horisk, Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones Jr. Without Teitum Tuioti:

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti walks the field during Oregon’s spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I thought all those guys stepped up, man. I thought they stepped up in a big way. And I always tell guys, don't wait for your opportunity. Just make sure you're ready for your opportunity when it comes. And those guys were ready for their opportunity.”

“Again, you don't replace a guy like Teitum, but when you go back and watch the film, like those guys executed their job at a high level, which means their coaches had them ready, . Coach (Kamran) Araghi, Coach (Chris) Hampton, Coach (Tony) Tuioti had had those guys ready to go out there and execute. And all that said, there's still some moments of growth for them, but I thought they did a good job.”

Focusing on the Matchup Ahead With College Football Playoff Noise Loud:

“It never really changes, and that's your mentality all year. But it certainly resonates a little bit different right now because there is a lot of attention paid to that. On a Tuesday night, when there's not necessarily a lot of football being played, a lot of people are going to be paying attention to where that falls.”

“And again, part of that we don't control. The part we do control is how we operate on game day. So that's what we have to go attack is how do we make sure we have our best performance Friday when we step out there on the field?”

How His Adjustments Have Played a Role During the Turnaround:

“Yeah, I think I've said it in here a few times, but more than anything, just getting back to really what our identity is, recognizing that the reality is that you can't control everything, and you need guys to go out there and play loose and confident.”

“I think that if anything, over the last few weeks, we really created that mindset on our team that we're going to leave all of our chips out there on the table. We're going to do things that we feel we have a lot of confidence in. We're not going to be afraid to take risks when the moments call for it, and we're going to play loose and enjoy being around each other and taking advantage of those opportunities.”

Linebacker Dylan Williams’ Performance Against Michigan:

Oregon Ducks defensive back Na'eem Offord (2) and linebacker Dylan Williams (11) celebrate during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, I wish you guys could come to practice in fall camp because what we saw play out there with Dylan is exactly what we've seen from this guy really all season, and I think all of us were expecting some of those moments to continue to show up. And he's just an outstanding peanut punch by him.”

“I always feel like takeaways at times can come in bunches. And you recognize the opportunities that they come. We felt like there were some opportunities in this game that we want to take advantage of, and I think you see Coach Michalowski doing that drill a lot of times in pregame where those guys are tackling each other and working on getting ball punched out.”

“So, Dylan did an outstanding job in the game the other day. There's some moments just like everybody that he's going to want to have back, but he plays with great effort and energy, and the ball finds people like that. People that attack the ball, you're going to get opportunities to get it out. So, both of those takeaways were huge.”

Taking Notes From How Other Teams Dealt With FAA Stops:

“I mean, I think we always kind of try to have a plan for that, but I didn't spend a lot of time thinking about it because we didn't have to, luckily. So, yeah, not fun when you get when you've been in those moments.”

“We've certainly been on trips where we thought the plane was going to leave at a certain time and it didn't. But yeah, that's a new wrinkle, and I'm sure they're glad they were able to travel out here before it really took place. That's kind of one of those you don't plan for moments, and you better have a plan. We would just adapt in the moment if that ever came up for us.”

Evaluation of the Three Safeties Competing for Snaps:

Oregon Ducks defensive back Devin Jackson (22) intercepts a pass intended for Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin McCuin (3) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think all those guys, we talk about if you can play above-the-line football, we want to try to find opportunities to create roles for you. And I think Coach Hampton's done a great job of in certain packages being able to make sure guys are able to utilize their strengths.”

“Davon (Benjamin’s) been a guy that's been playing a lot of ball for us. Really proud of his growth, what he's becoming as a player, and how he's going to be able to continue to impact us. And Devin (Jackson), once Aaron (Flowers) went down, Devin's role grew, and then Jett (Washington’s) roles continue to grow.”

“He's been a guy that started on all four special teams for us. Has been able to help us on some critical situations, and he's a great example of a guy that his opportunity hasn't always come. But when his opportunities come, he's done a great job taking advantage of it. So, all those guys have made an impact.”

“I think we've had over 11 freshmen that have over 200 snaps this season. And again, close to 80 percent of all of our snaps are guys that have come here from high school and been developed here, and got to grow and make an impact. So, I think that's all. It's a clear indication of kind of how we've wanted to build this of guys coming here earning a role and then that role grows as they continue to produce.”

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