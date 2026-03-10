Dan Lanning Brings Back Crucial Hire to Oregon Coaching Staff

The Oregon Ducks announced their new coaching staff for the 2026 season, and the return of offensive line analyst Mike Cavanaugh might be one of the more significant offseason moves made by Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Mike Cavanaugh's History With the Oregon Ducks

While Ducks offensive line coach A'lique Terry has proven himself as an elite assistant coach on Oregon's staff, Cavanaugh adds even more experience to the position room. The two coaches have also been proven to work well together after Cavanaugh's stint at Oregon from 2023-24.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive line coach A'Lique Terry against the Liberty Flames during the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, Terry and Cavanaugh's first year on the job with the Ducks, Oregon's offensive line led the nation with only five sacks allowed. The No. 2 team in the country was Liberty, allowing nine sacks. That year, the Ducks offense averaged 5.91 yards per rushing attempt, good for No. 3 in the FBS.

The Ducks offensive line regressed during Oregon's undefeated regular season in 2024, allowing 21 sacks on the season. The most glaring stat from is eight sacks allowed against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl as the Buckeyes eliminated Oregon from the College Football Playoff that season.

Still, Cavanaugh has played a part in the development of former Oregon offensive linemen that moved onto the NFL, including center Jackson Powers-Johnson and tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

NFL Las Vegas Raiders center Jackson Powers-Johnson | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cavanaugh started his coaching career in 1986 as a graduate assistant at the University of Albany, and he has spent time as the offensive line coach for various teams including Oregon State, Nebraska, and Arizona State. His experience coaching the position combined with his familiarity of Terry and the Ducks makes Cavanaugh one of the biggest offseason additions to the coaching staff.

Oregon announced quarterbacks coach Koa Ka'ai and tight ends coach Jack Smith as new position coaches, and Lanning and the Ducks have added multiple offensive analysts in addition to Cavanaugh.

Joining the Ducks staff are analysts like former NFL wide receiver Ryan Switzer, former NFL offensive lineman Justin Herron, and former Oregon offensive lineman George Moore.

Oregon offensive lineman George Moore, left, congratulates Travis Dye after his second half score against Washington State. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oregon offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer is entering his first season in that role with the Ducks, but the task of keeping quarterback Dante Moore protected and upright has always remained key.

While it may seem as though the Ducks are over-emphasizing the offensive line with these offseason additions, Oregon did lose assistant offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich to Kentucky who followed Wildcats coach Will Stein.

The Ducks have promoted Ryan Walk to be the assistant offensive line coach, but offensive analyst Dallas Warmack was not part of the latest announcement. With a number of familiar faces in the offensive line room, there should be no problem with continuity.

Oregon's Bennett Williams, left, and Ryan Walk celebrate the Ducks win over Utah at Autzen Stadium | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

As for the defensive side of the ball, former Las Vegas Raiders assistant Rip Rowan is listed as pass rush specialist/assistant defensive line. A number of defensive analysts have also joined the program, including former Ducks defensive lineman Josh Simmons and former San Diego State defensive lineman Teivis Tuioti.