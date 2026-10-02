Dan Lanning Clears the Air on Feelings Towards USC After Dante Moore Injury

After the No. 15 Oregon Ducks made their first major victory of the year with a 41-27 road win over the No. 18 USC Trojans, coach Dan Lanning did took advantage and engaged in national media opportunities.

After Lanning's appearances on David Pollack's "See Ball Get Ball" podcast, "The Pat McAfee Show", and the "Wake Up Barstool" podcast, he is done talking about one hot-button subject: senior quarterback Dante Moore's injury status.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning points toward the USC Trojans sideline after quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) was injured on a tackle and targeting penalty against USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Lanning Discusses Feelings Towards Trojans

To be fair to Oregon's coach, Lanning addressed questions surrounding Moore's health. From his initial reactions to the late hit from USC linebacker Desman Stephens II on Moore, to Moore's current condition, to how the team rallied around No. 5 after he was carted off the field to seek medical attention; Lanning has maneuvered his way through discussing a concerning situation.

"I don't have a problem with their team."@oregonfootball's @CoachDanLanning clears the air with USC following last week's late hit that sent QB Dante Moore into concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/3snjshBGP8 — Jim Rome (@jimrome) September 30, 2026

"Again, proceeding with an abundance of caution," Lanning said of Moore's status and concussion protocol on "The Jim Rome Show." "Dante's going to be okay, right? But taking our time to make sure that he's gonna be okay. And no need to rush it. Obviously, it was a serious injury. So making sure we're following all protocol when it comes to that."

But Lanning emphasized to Rome that he didn't want to dwell on the tragedy. After a brief response of "nope" when asked about any lingering dislike towards coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, Lanning assured that his mind is focused on the Ducks' match-up against the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 10 at Autzen Stadium.

"Sorry Jim," Lanning said. "I'm ready to move on. I told my players that was Saturday. Nothing really matters now at this point, until what we do next. That's what we've got to focus on. I don't really have a problem with their team."

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts as quarterback Dante Moore (5) lies on the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving Onward To UCLA

In his first media availability with local reporters on Wednesday after the win, Lanning continued to emphasize his desire to focus on the Ducks' impending game against the Bruins, with some high praise for coach Bob Chesney and his squad (which includes 11 players the Ducks are familiar with from their College Football Playoff round one game in 2025 against the then-Chesney-coached James Madison Dukes).

"We're about to play a UCLA team that reminds me a lot of Indiana from last year," Lanning said. "And let's just be honest, we're not remotely close to what we need to be. So no offense but we can't spend a week talking about (the last) game."

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

From Dante Moore Himself

Moore himself has yet to speak to media since his injury (and understandably so), but the Duck leader posted a message on his Instagram page on Monday promising a return to the field, which also leaned more into Lanning's thought process of moving on from tragedy and the Trojans.

"To my team, the community, and to the world, thank you. These past two days have been very difficult, but through all of your prayers I have made progress," Moore said "I can only worry about today, and making sure I give today its full attention. I’ll be back soon."

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