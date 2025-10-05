Ducks Digest

Where Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Odds Fall After Bye Week

Quarterback Dante Moore and the Oregon Ducks may not have played in week 6, but the Heisman Trophy odds were still impacted. Where does Moore rank among Heisman contenders ahead of a major quarterback matchup between the Ducks and the Indiana Hoosiers?

Lily Crane

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Dante Moore and the No. 2 Oregon Ducks didn’t suit up in week 6, but the quarterback’s Heisman Trophy odds still increased after the latest slate of games.

Multiple top-25 teams faced defeat in week 6, although the favorites to win the Heisman didn’t shift a whole lot.

Heisman Trophy Odds

oregon ducks dante moore heisman trophy big ten college football quarterback dan lanning indiana hoosiers fernando mendoza
Sep 27, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up before a game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

Carson Beck, Quarterback (Miami): +600
Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon): +600
Ty Simpson, Quarterback (Alabama): +750
Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver (Ohio State): +850
Julian Sayin, Quarterback (Ohio State): +1400
Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback (Indiana): +1400

Notable Risers And Fallers

oregon ducks dante moore heisman trophy big ten college football quarterback dan lanning indiana hoosiers fernando mendoza
Oct 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) is tackled by Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Aaron Bryant (55) during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images / David Leong-Imagn Images

Moore stayed tied for first, but his odds shortened from +750 to +600, according to FanDuel. Beck's chances of winning increased, tying him with Moore. Smith and Simpson saw their odds shorten as well.

A notable riser was the Buckeyes’ quarterback Sayin following a 326-yard, three touchdown performance in a 42-3 victory over Minnesota. Sayin tied the Hoosiers’ quarterback, Mendoza, for fifth-best odds. Indiana and Mendoza also didn’t play in week 6, but the quarterback went from +1200 to +1400.

oregon ducks dante moore heisman trophy big ten college football quarterback dan lanning indiana hoosiers fernando mendoza
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) scrambles during the NCAA football game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Sept. 27, 2025. Ohio State won 24-6. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Heisman odds have shifted significantly over the course of the season. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning opened the season as the favorite to win. An opening week loss to the Buckeyes and a recent defeat to the Florida Gators saw his odds drop down to +12500.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer is another player whose chances of winning the coveted individual award plummeted. Mateer experienced a successful start to the season with the Sooners and stayed within the top-five in Heisman odds through the first four weeks. The announcement that he’d miss about a month due to hand surgery dropped his odds to +4000.

MORE: Dan Lanning Reacts to Dillon Gabriel Making Oregon Ducks History With First NFL Start

MORE: Will Makhi Hughes Transfer From Oregon? New Report Sheds Light On Future

MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Most Valuable Player Of The Season So Far

Top Quarterback Showdown Coming To Eugene

oregon ducks dante moore heisman trophy big ten college football quarterback dan lanning indiana hoosiers fernando mendoza
Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up at Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Week 7 may prove to be a critical week for both the AP Poll and the Heisman race. A top-10 matchup is in Eugene with the No. 2 Ducks hosting the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers. Moore and Mendoza will go head-to-head, with the winner likely staking his claim as the Heisman frontrunner.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks saw Mendoza a couple of seasons ago when he played for the California Golden Bears.

“He’s a talented quarterback. We had some success that day, but he also had some success as well,” Lanning said. “And I think you've seen that, that this is a guy that can play football at a high level.”

oregon ducks dante moore heisman trophy big ten college football quarterback dan lanning indiana hoosiers fernando mendoza
Nov 4, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; California Golden Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) shakes hands with Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) after a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Hoosiers enter the meeting undefeated, including a ranked 63-10 win over No. 9 Illinois. Mendoza has been at the center of their success, throwing for 1,208 yards and 16 touchdowns while only tallying one interception.

“They're obviously really well coached. They've got a team that plays really hard,” Lanning said. “They're getting great quarterback play. I think you have a good team, you gotta have good quarterback play. There's, they have that, and, you know, they're a tough team to go operate against.”

Moore has thrown for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception, nearly identical to Mendoza’s stats. The Ducks quarterback also stepped up for arguably the greatest performance of his collegiate career in the top-three win against Penn State. In that game, he notched 248 passing yards for three touchdowns and ran the ball 10 times for 35 yards.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Published
Lily Crane
LILY CRANE

Lily Crane a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Before attending the University of Oregon Journalism School of Communications, she grew up in Grants Pass, Oregon. She previously spent three years covering Ducks sports for the University of Oregon's student newspaper, The Daily Emerald. Lily's also a play-by-play broadcaster for Big Ten Plus and the student radio station, KWVA 88.1 FM Eugene. She became the first woman in KWVA Sports history to be the primary voice of a team when she called Oregon soccer in 2024. Her voice has been heard over the airwaves calling various sports for Oregon, Bushnell University and Thurston High School athletics.

Home/Football