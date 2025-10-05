Where Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore's Heisman Trophy Odds Fall After Bye Week
Dante Moore and the No. 2 Oregon Ducks didn’t suit up in week 6, but the quarterback’s Heisman Trophy odds still increased after the latest slate of games.
Multiple top-25 teams faced defeat in week 6, although the favorites to win the Heisman didn’t shift a whole lot.
Heisman Trophy Odds
Carson Beck, Quarterback (Miami): +600
Dante Moore, Quarterback (Oregon): +600
Ty Simpson, Quarterback (Alabama): +750
Jeremiah Smith, Wide Receiver (Ohio State): +850
Julian Sayin, Quarterback (Ohio State): +1400
Fernando Mendoza, Quarterback (Indiana): +1400
Notable Risers And Fallers
Moore stayed tied for first, but his odds shortened from +750 to +600, according to FanDuel. Beck's chances of winning increased, tying him with Moore. Smith and Simpson saw their odds shorten as well.
A notable riser was the Buckeyes’ quarterback Sayin following a 326-yard, three touchdown performance in a 42-3 victory over Minnesota. Sayin tied the Hoosiers’ quarterback, Mendoza, for fifth-best odds. Indiana and Mendoza also didn’t play in week 6, but the quarterback went from +1200 to +1400.
The Heisman odds have shifted significantly over the course of the season. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning opened the season as the favorite to win. An opening week loss to the Buckeyes and a recent defeat to the Florida Gators saw his odds drop down to +12500.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer is another player whose chances of winning the coveted individual award plummeted. Mateer experienced a successful start to the season with the Sooners and stayed within the top-five in Heisman odds through the first four weeks. The announcement that he’d miss about a month due to hand surgery dropped his odds to +4000.
Top Quarterback Showdown Coming To Eugene
Week 7 may prove to be a critical week for both the AP Poll and the Heisman race. A top-10 matchup is in Eugene with the No. 2 Ducks hosting the No. 8 Indiana Hoosiers. Moore and Mendoza will go head-to-head, with the winner likely staking his claim as the Heisman frontrunner.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks saw Mendoza a couple of seasons ago when he played for the California Golden Bears.
“He’s a talented quarterback. We had some success that day, but he also had some success as well,” Lanning said. “And I think you've seen that, that this is a guy that can play football at a high level.”
The Hoosiers enter the meeting undefeated, including a ranked 63-10 win over No. 9 Illinois. Mendoza has been at the center of their success, throwing for 1,208 yards and 16 touchdowns while only tallying one interception.
“They're obviously really well coached. They've got a team that plays really hard,” Lanning said. “They're getting great quarterback play. I think you have a good team, you gotta have good quarterback play. There's, they have that, and, you know, they're a tough team to go operate against.”
Moore has thrown for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception, nearly identical to Mendoza’s stats. The Ducks quarterback also stepped up for arguably the greatest performance of his collegiate career in the top-three win against Penn State. In that game, he notched 248 passing yards for three touchdowns and ran the ball 10 times for 35 yards.
