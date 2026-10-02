Dan Lanning’s Dante Moore Injury Comments Carry Bigger Meaning for Oregon

Oregon coach Dan Lanning offered an encouraging assessment of quarterback Dante Moore’s health as the Ducks navigate their bye week before a looming matchup with undefeated UCLA.

Lanning has not announced a timetable for Moore’s return, but his comments are reassuring after a frightening scene in Los Angeles. Oregon’s starting quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher and transported to a hospital following a targeting hit against USC.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts as quarterback Dante Moore (5) lies on the field with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning’s comments also underscore how valuable Oregon’s decision to add Dylan Raiola through the transfer portal has already become and the timing of the Ducks' bye week.

What Dan Lanning Said About Dante Moore’s Injury

“Still going through the process there with him, so it's great to know that he's healthy and doing well. But still, continue to evaluate that,” Lanning said.

Just a few days off the scary injury, Lanning also said “it’s one of those situations where we got to protect a player from himself." on the Pat McAfee show.

The injury update provides some relief and insight into how Lanning and the Ducks are evaluating Moore’s readiness before he puts on a Ducks uniform again. The concern for Moore went beyond whether Oregon would have its starting quarterback for the next game. For those watching, the immediate question was whether he was OK.

Moore’s injury reflects the seriousness of concussions. According to the CDC, another brain injury before recovery is complete can increase the risk of long-term problems.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) is loaded into an ambulance with an apparent injury after being tackled by USC Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (not pictured) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Stephens II was charged with targeting on the play. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oregon’s Bye Week Importance

Oregon’s bye provides additional time before the Ducks must take the field again for eight straight Big Ten regular season games. Not only does it give Moore the extra week before the Ducks take the field again, it also gives the coaching staff time to prepare for both scenarios with Moore or backup Dylan Raiola.

The Ducks' next game is Oct. 10 against UCLA at Autzen Stadium and then after that, the Nebraska Cornhuskers travel to Eugene for a matchup on Oct. 17.

The Nebraska game presents a potential personal storyline for Raiola. If Moore remains unavailable, Raiola could face the program he left to join the Ducks. That possibility obviously depends on how Moore’s injury progresses.

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) greets quarterback TJ Lateef (14) as he walks into the stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After that the Ducks' schedule looks like this, including a tough November slate:

Oct. 24: Oregon at Illinois

Oct. 31: Oregon hosts Northwestern

Nov. 7: Oregon at Ohio State

Nov. 14: Oregon hosts Michigan

Nov. 20 (Friday): Oregon at Michigan State

Nov. 28: Oregon hosts Washington

Dylan Raiola’s Transfer Pays Off When Oregon Needs Him Most

It's clear that Oregon's ability to secure a former five-star quarterback via the transfer portal in Raiola has already paid off.

Raiola entered against USC with Oregon trailing 7-3 in the second quarter and teammates worried about Moore. He helped guide the Ducks to a 41–27 victory, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Raiola's ability to lead the Ducks through a heated rivalry game strengthened the case for Oregon as a major transfer portal winner.

There is a major difference between having another quarterback available and having one capable of helping win a conference road game. Raiola gave Oregon the latter when the Ducks needed it most.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | Darby Winter

His performance also changes the situation of the current uncertainty with Moore. Oregon waits to hear more on Moore’s availability, but Raiola has shown he can handle more than relief duty.

Raiola's teammates rave about him. Oregon fifth-year senior Evan Stewart and Raiola have history and he made it clear that Raiola's talent is Moore-like, earlier this year.

"Dylan is amazing, honestly. I trained with Dylan before he even got here, his first year in Nebraska. Whenever I was transferring to Oregon, I was training with Dylan in Dallas, and I knew he had an arm on him, because I was throwing with Dante, too, in spring ball. So when I came back and threw with (Raiola), I was like, you know what, he kind of felt like Dante. So pretty amazing," Stewart said.

That familiarity was on full-show against USC, when Stewart caught Raiola’s first touchdown pass, just one play after Moore’s injury.

Oregon QB Dylan Raiola takes the time to greet Ducks fans after beating USC.



Coming in for the injured Dante Moore, Raiola went 19/25 for 289 yards and 2 TDs. https://t.co/iUsUvth94Z pic.twitter.com/jIvqgJtuSw — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 27, 2026

How Oregon Built a Quarterback Room Ready for Adversity

Lanning has stressed the "next man up" mentality at Oregon and the Moore-Raiola situation exemplifies it perfectly. The Ducks have put themselves in a good situation by prioritizing depth at the sport's most important position.

Raiola’s arrival gave Oregon both an experienced backup for this season and a potential successor to Moore. The Ducks strengthened their ability to compete immediately while also preparing for the future.

Lanning discussed the "formula" for Oregon's quarterbacks earlier this year.

“There's a formula. And we've had a lot of guys come here and be able to execute that formula. I think it's a great learning experience for both those guys and in our league, you never know when you need another quarterback,” Lanning said.

Having two former five-star recruits and Big Ten Conference starters at one program is an anomaly in the transfer portal era. The portal often gives top talent an exit strategy. However, the Ducks flipped the script and it matters now more than ever.

Moore is undoubtedly a blueprint for that formula.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on before a game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After transferring from the UCLA Bruins, Moore spent a season behind Oregon starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He learned the offense and was prepared for his opportunity as starter in 2025, when he led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

In 2026, Moore could have gone to the NFL, where he was a projected first-round pick, but instead he elected to further develop in Eugene, where he has "unfinished business."

As Moore progresses through concussion protocol, Raiola presents an expereinced option for the Ducks in a crucial part of their season.

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