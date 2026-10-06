Dan Lanning Drops Dante Moore Injury Update Ahead of UCLA

Coach Dan Lanning didn’t have to wait long during his Monday press conference to answer the question that fans of the No. 13 Oregon Ducks are all wondering: What is quarterback Dante Moore’s injury status entering Week 6?

The signal caller exited the previous matchup against the No. 19 USC Trojans on a stretcher after sustaining a hard hit while sliding, resulting in a concussion. With another top-25 matchup against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins approaching after the bye week, Lanning revealed whether or not Moore is practicing.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, Dante was out there with practice for us today," Lanning said on Monday. "Again, similar to what we said before, going to continue to make sure we do what's best for Dante as we move forward. And obviously, we'll have an injury report that's released later on this week that'll kind of detail what that looks like. But it was great to see him back out there with his teammates and able to do a little work into that.”

And what does being at practice entail for Moore?

“He's wearing a helmet and shoulder pads today, and out there throwing the football,” Lanning responded to a follow-up.

The coach’s comments about the looming injury report raise additional intrigue about Moore’s availability. The Ducks are required to submit a report of players listed as out, questionable, probable and doubtful four times before conference games, beginning three days before.

Wednesday’s report should provide clarity on Moore’s availability on Saturday. In the meantime, Lanning addressed backup quarterback Dylan Raiola’s improvements, as well as the matchup against the Bruins during his Week 6 presser.

Everything Dan Lanning Said

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 15, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Opening Statement:

“I had the opportunity to go on through recruiting this past week and actually spend some time locally, but recently we just made aware of Mason Flores in Sweet Home here in Oregon playing football, had a traumatic injury, and just want his family to know that we're thinking about him.”

“I got two sons that play football myself, and as you go through something like that, that's nothing any parent or teammate should ever deal with. So, thinking of them, as we continue to prep. Life is a lot bigger than football. So that's certainly something that hits home and want to keep them in our thoughts.”

“We're excited about the opportunity to be back here at Autzen. Our fans are always amazing, and this game is shaping up to be a really fun game in front of our fans, so two good teams that get the opportunity to play against each other.”

“UCLA is playing a high level of ball. It's a coaching staff that we have a really high level of respect for. I think some things that stand out immediately on film is just how effective they are at running the ball. They have a quarterback that's operating at a really high level and is athletic.”

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don't think they're getting touched until 3.2 yards before contact, with some backs that are really, really dynamic and create great matchups, and then they're able to take shots down the field.”

“Defensively, they challenge you in a lot of ways: a lot of simulated pressures, a lot of changeups. Their backers are really good at creating TFLs. They're one of the best teams in the nation in that area, and I think one of the things that just stick out to you as you watch this team on film is how much better they get as the game goes.”

“They've been playing really good ball in the fourth quarter, really good ball in the second half, and really, frankly, pulling away from people when they get in those moments in games where they keep their foot on the gas. So, it's a real challenge for us. They do some really good things, and we're excited for that challenge.”

What He Sees From Quarterback Dylan Raiola:

“No, there isn't a shift. I mean, if he can just play like he played every single time, you know, last time, I think we'd be sitting in a really good situation. So, Dylan's got to keep doing what he's been doing, preparing like he's going to be the guy that goes out there every single day, and we need that from every single person on our team. But we don't need anything special from Dylan other than doing what he's been doing.”

Takeaways From Attending Seattle Seahawks Practice:

“Mike (Macdonald’s) always been a guy that I have a tremendous amount of respect for. I was going to be in the area recruiting in Seattle anyway, so had the opportunity of traveling up there to be able to see, ‘Hey, can I be a fly on the wall for a little bit and see if there's anything that might fit us, or just bounce some ideas off each other.’”

“You know, I've always thought he does things the right way, and got a chance to be there. Didn't want to be a distraction to them. We got a chance to be able to pick up a couple things that they do that might fit us. Wouldn't necessarily share any of those things with y'all, but more than anything, just grateful that they gave me that opportunity to be there and then was able to put me in a situation where I could recruit the area.”

Different Dimensions Dylan Raiola Brings to the Offense:

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola hands off the ball to Oregon running back Da'jaun Riggs as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, I think all those things show up. He can play quarterback at a high level. You know, I think he showed his accuracy in this last game, his decision-making. You know, I think that's shown up for him. It's shown up for him in practice. So again, I would just ask him to keep doing the same things he's been doing in practice.”

UCLA Bruins’ Defense:

“Anytime you're creating some of the takeaways that they're creating, I think it speaks to a little bit of the brand you play. Obviously, they teach attacking the ball. You know, they do a variety of zone coverages that pop people up in windows, and that they're able to take advantage of, and then they match patterns really well in those zones.”

“So, they have a lot of eyes on the ball, right? You know, they do a good job of stopping the interior run game to where you feel like you have to pass it at times. To have success, and when they catch people off schedule, they take advantage of those opportunities.”

“So, they're an attack team. You're going to see again a lot of pressures, a lot of different looks, and they try to confuse the quarterback in that process.”

UCLA’s Offense Being Effective Without an Explosive Pass Game:

“Yeah, I would argue that they have explosive runs. So, I mean, anytime you can run the ball in the end zone, I think they have more rushing touchdowns this year than they've had the last two years combined. So, it speaks to how effective they are at running the ball.”

“And when you score, one of the touchdowns in the Maryland game, I think it was fourth and one from over 50 yards. So, when you're scoring from far on runs, you don't have to throw it into the end zone.”

“So, they have the ability to score from deep, right? They've always that this offense can do that. They can throw the ball. They can throw explosive passes as well. So, I don't think it's one or the other, but they're able to score from deep and score quickly with the run game. So that's something they've taken advantage of so far this season.”

What He’s Seen in Terms of Progress:

“Yeah, we're not there yet. Growth is constant. It's got to continue to happen. I really like the way we practiced today. You know, we've obviously had an opportunity to be able to look at this team and toy with some stuff in the bye week that I think can make us better.”

“But I think it starts with, again, how you work there on the field, and really being self-aware and being really critical of yourself and where you can improve. And I think our team's eyes are open to that, and we're continuing to grow. We're not there yet, but we're still growing.”

If He Talks to Bob Chesney Outside Football:

Oregon coach Dan Lanning, left, and James Madison coach Bob Chesney meet at midfield before the CFP game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“No, and really not familiar with him before. You know, us playing against him at James Madison, but obviously, he's won everywhere he's been. He's done a great job, and he's obviously a great guy as well.”

UCLA Running Back Wayne Knight’s Effectiveness:

“Yeah, I mean, one, he's the kind of back that could play anywhere in the nation. You know, truly believe that when you watch him, and multiple backs. They have several backs averaging well over five yards per carry, but one for him is he doesn't go down often on first contact, and he breaks a lot of tackles, right? “

“And a lot of times, those that first contact's happening later in the down, but he's not big but he's very stout. He has great burst, so he's a guy that sometimes gets lost behind the line of scrimmage, and he pops out with great speed and athleticism, and then the ability to break tackles, which is a challenge. And he's also utilizing the passing game a good amount too. So, he's just a guy you have to know where he's at.”

Value of the Bye Week Turning the Page From USC:

“Yeah, we always bye weeks in general; for us are always great opportunities for us to get a great self-assessment of where we're at, and again improve. I think it was valuable for us as long as we used it the right way. I thought our guys were able to get a good reset. There's some rest involved there, and also, again, assessment of yourself and what you're going to face moving forward. So, I thought we took advantage of it and utilized it well.”

Tight Ends Kendre Harrison and Andrew Olesh’s Growth:

Oregon tight end Kendre Harrison, right, dives over Portland State safety Dionte West for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, growing and still growing, right? Growing and still growing. Those guys have had bigger roles, maybe than anticipated early, with some of the injuries with Jamari and some of the pieces that played out there.”

“And we need them to continue to grow and play better ball. And I think that's the piece is sometimes the goal, especially for a young player is, ‘Oh, I want to get out there and be on the field, right? The goal is when I get out there on the field that I do my job well, right?’”

“And those are guys that have grown and are getting better and better, but they want to be guys that step on the field and do their job well at a high level. So, being, again, critical of yourself to be able to improve and make yourself better, we want both Andrew and Kendre to keep improving because they've proven that they can be on the field for us, but make themselves the best version of themselves is the goal.”

What He Sees From UCLA’s Running Backs:

“Yeah, I think it starts. Obviously, that means they've got a great scheme. If they're able to get that far down the field before they get touched, I think that means they're doing a lot of stuff, and they run a variety of runs that are a real challenge.”

“They have a quarterback that's mobile as well that you always have to be alert for when it comes to the run game also. But there isn't a piece of their run game that really isn't included. They've got the ability to run outside zone, split zone, counter, power. It really all shows up. Trap, you know. So, they have a great variety, and they make you play every inch of the field, which makes it a challenge.”

Bruins Linebacker Sammy Omosigho:

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Sammy Omosigho (10) runs downfield during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, the way they utilize them, it probably starts there. You know, you're going to see a lot more backer pops this week than some teams you've seen in the past. But they continually let these guys loose, set them free.”

“They almost run line games at times, like a defensive lineman, right? So, they're up there, tight in the line of scrimmage, creating negative plays. But he's got burst. He's got the ability to rush and blitz, right? And he can also play in coverage. So, he's a very versatile player. That's really dynamic and fits well in the package that they use him in.”

Offensive Lineman Koloi Keli’s Skillset as Almost a ‘Pseudo Fullback’:

“Yeah, physicality, right? Koloi’s shown it again and again in practice, and we want guys to be able to play in that position with physicality. Right? He's pretty fast too. Who knows? Maybe we'll throw him a goal ball.”

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