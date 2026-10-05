UCLA Coach Bob Chesney Explains Supportive Gesture to Dante Moore

No. 13 Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore’s status after a scary concussion sustained against the No. 19 USC Trojans in Week 4 has garnered concern from the college football world, including opponents.

Coach Dan Lanning revealed during his bye week appearance on The Jim Rome Show that No. 21 UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reached out after the injury to offer his support.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Football head coach Bob Chesney speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Bruins being the Ducks’ next matchup at Autzen Stadium, Chesney spoke in detail about not just Oregon, but also its quarterback room. He pulled back the curtain on why he reached out to the Ducks after Moore’s injury.

Bob Chesney on Offering Support to Dante Moore

Lanning said on The Jim Rome Show that Chesney’s text “speaks to the kind of person he is.” He added, “I’ve got a lot of respect for him and his program.”

Chesney gave his side of the story on Monday.

“To be honest, I didn’t think anything of it,” Chesney said. “We got home at 12:30 or whatever it was. I saw the news because we’re flying, and the internet was kind of in and out on the flight. And then when I got back, I had a chance to really see the hit, and it just really struck me, as I’m sure they left and left the guy behind.”

“I’ve had to do that in my past, and it’s never a comfortable feeling getting on a plane or a bus and leaving someone behind,” he added. “And I think in this profession, that’s probably the one thing we share is the idea of being a team and coaches to players, and not a lot of people in the world understand what it takes to be part of a program.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I just wanted to make sure if he needed anything, that he knew I was there. Even if it was just to stop over real quick and make sure there's someone in the football world to say hi, that's what I wanted to be able to do and just make sure he understood that he wasn’t just left behind all alone here in L.A."

“I thought more about and I’m sure his parents were there. I’m sure there were other people there, but at the same point I wanted to make sure that if there weren’t, if I needed to be an extension of coach at that moment, I’d love to be able to help.”

Chesney and the Bruins may be the big rival in the way of the Ducks come Saturday. But when it comes to off the field, Chesney’s great display of sportsmanship shows that it is always bigger than just the game.

Everything Else Bob Chesney Said About Oregon

Chesney answered several other questions about the Ducks during his Monday press conference.

The Bruins’ coach faced Oregon in 2025, when he coached the James Madison Dukes to the first round of the College Football Playoff. The Ducks ended the Dukes’ season, and therefore Chesney’s tenure at JMU.

Chesney spoke about what he learned from the atmosphere at Autzen Stadium from last season, what his JMU transfers learned from that matchup, why Oregon’s defense is dangerous and why backup quarterback Dylan Raiola can’t be overlooked if he gets the start in Week 6.

Dylan Raiola and Oregon’s Quarterback Room

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Well, the other guy’s not bad, right?” Chesney said, laughing. “When you watch him come in and just complete that game and do what he did, there’s not a giant drop-off between the two of those guys. They’re both really, really good, as you know.”

“Dylan, obviously, has a chance at the end of that USC game to really put himself in position to gain confidence in his teammates and his teammates to gain confidence in him. And I thought he was on time. I thought he was accurate,” he continued.

“He let those guys compete for footballs, and I’m sure there’s a lot of buy-in in that program right now with him.”

What Stands Out About Autzen Stadium Environment

“It was dark, it was a night game, it was cold, it was loud, it was all those things. And there wasn’t a lot of games being played overall in the football world at that moment. So, there was a lot of eyes on that,” Chesney said. “But they did a great job. Their fans were extremely involved. They were loud. They did everything the right way.”

“It’s tight there. Those sidelines are pretty tight, and it’s a steep stadium that definitely they have a chance to impact that game,” he added.

What His James Madison Transfers Learned From Last Season’s Matchup

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the third quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“What can we take away from that? We can take away that there are no weaknesses in this team, and if you leave them something to expose, they will expose it. Whether it be technique that you put on film from your offensive linemen, as far as their defense attacking it, or your secondary, or your receivers or whatever you’re giving away.”

“That’s what the bye week was about. Us really finding a way to cure a lot of those things, find our tendencies, put ourselves in position to use those in a position way.”

What Stands Out About Oregon’s Defense

“Well, the defensive line stands out. When you look across the board and you put 44 and 10 out there with 1 and 52, and then the next four guys that come in next, they are disruptive, and they are physical. What stands out in their play is that they have a plan.”

“They have a plan on double teams. They have a plan in the run game, single blocks. They have a plan in the pass game. They have counter moves to their plan. There’s nothing in here that’s not well thought out and executed in a disciplined and violent manner.”

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