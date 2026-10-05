Three Reasons Why Oregon Can't Overlook the UCLA Bruins

The Harley Davidson motorcycle will be humming and Autzen Stadium will be rocking on Oct. 10. And not just because the No. 13 Oregon Ducks are back in action that day.

But a nationally ranked Big Ten Conference foe heads inside the Ducks' venue for the first time in 2026. One with clear intentions to shake up the college football world and stun Oregon in front of its fans.

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA players celebrate after defeating San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. 21 UCLA walks in ranked following past strings of mediocre seasons and abrupt coaching changes. Now new coach Bob Chesney has created a culture change at Westwood and has the Bruins envisioning contending for the Big Ten right out of the gate.

Which leads into three reasons why UCLA at Oregon Presents a trap game feel.

Bob Chesney is Out for Revenge

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney celebrates after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney knows the scene very well. He took his James Madison Dukes squad to Eugene with a chance to make a massive national statement.

But his Sun Belt Conference champion team fell 51-34 despite a late rally. Oregon ambushed JMU right away with a 34-6 halftime lead before the Dukes tried to make things competitive.

There's no sugarcoating it: Chesney more than likely has that outcome fresh in his mind. Same with 10 former Dukes players who help comprise Chesney's first Bruins roster.

Only this time, he's got even more talent on his side, with past decorated recruits on the UCLA roster. Starting with a quarterback who also wants to deliver an emphatic statement.

Nico Iamaleava Statement Game is Presented Here

Sep 26, 2026; College Park, Maryland, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) passes in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chesney's not the only one who can earn his biggest coaching win here. But quarterback Nico Iamaleava can add a chapter to his redemption story.

Iamaleava has endured a star-crossed career that features his highly publicized falling-out at Tennessee. He later endured a rough start and criticism during last season's UCLA debut, which included the abrupt change in head coach involving DeShaun Foster.

But Iamaleava has since led the Bruins to this unbeaten start. He's engineered an offense that dropped 52 points on Purdue, then 54 the following week against Maryland. The 6-6 passer is also averaging 8.3 yards per play, which represents a new career-high for him.

Yet he still faces new criticism: Whether or not he can beat a ranked foe in the Big Ten. This showdown presents a challenge for Iamaleava, as he faces Oregon for the first time in his collegiate career.

Oregon Offense Will Get Tested, With or Without Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Regardless if Dante Moore is cleared to return from his severe concussion against USC, or if Dylan Raiola takes the reins, one or the other will get tested.

That's because UCLA forces takeaways at a very high rate. The Bruins will enter leading the conference with eight interceptions. But UCLA is also deadlocked in a four-way tie at the top in forced fumbles with five.

Six different Bruin defenders have picked off a pass. But defensive back Ta'Shawn James is the one to be mindful of if you're Moore, Raiola or offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer. James leads this unit with three picks.

UCLA defensive coordinator Colin Hitschler has created a takeaway machine here. He produced a top-five unit at JMU last season under Chesney and is working his early magic here. He's bringing a rather unpredictable 3-3-5 stack system to the field that shifts after the ball is snapped. Whoever takes the quarterback reins must be mindful that UCLA will often drop eight into coverage or bring a safety down late.

Oregon's offense is facing its most unpredictable and aggressive defensive scheme yet this season. Yet the Ducks managed to crack this same scheme one year ago when Chesney was wearing black and purple. Still, this epic Big Ten showdown is one that'll either boost Oregon's Big Ten title/College Football Playoff hopes or jeopardize them.

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