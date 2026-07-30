Dan Lanning Explains What’s Overlooked With Dante Moore, Jamari Johnson

As Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning took the podium at Big Ten Media Days, he made it clear that two of Oregon’s most important offensive players may still have more to show.

At the event, Lanning also addressed some of the biggest questions surrounding the football program right now: staff changes at both offensive and defensive coordinator, the national championship and adding a former 5-star quarterback recruit through the transfer portal in Dylan Raiola.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lanning's praise of Moore and Johnson was specific to each player, not generic coach speak, and it could shed some light into the Ducks offense in 2026.

Dan Lanning on Dante Moore

Moore is entering his second season as Oregon's starting quarterback and it'll be all eyes on if his experience from last season can help catapult his growth into 2026. Moore is a veteran presence and Lanning made it clear that he is becoming the leader who helps elevate the players around him.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think we go as our quarterback goes, right? He is certainly in a special position to help create that and make us a special team this year," Lanning said.

Moore's college football path is unique. A former 5-star recruit, he committed to Oregon, then decommitted and played his freshman season at UCLA for then-coach Chip Kelly, before transferring back to the Ducks in 2024, where he learned behind now-NFL quarterback Dillon Gabriel. It gives Moore a unique perspective.

“This is a guy that's worn a lot of hats in our program. He came and watched Dillon Gabriel for a year. Sat in that seat as our starting quarterback this past season. Now this is the opportunity to see that all mature and grow," Lanning said.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Where he's really grown as a leader. That's really shown up this off-season. What he's been able to do away, off the field, is extremely impressive. The impact he's made on the community, his teammates. I'd love to see it all come together," Lanning continued.

Lanning made sure to highlight that Moore is special for who he is as a human - someone who puts in the extra effort in the community and with his teammates. Then, Lanning addressed Moore's decision to come back for another season of Oregon football instead of the 2026 NFL Draft, where he was a projected top-5 pick.

"Obviously a guy that can make a mature decision about what's best for his future, where he's headed, what he wants it to look like, how he has some business he wants to complete," Lanning continued.

What "business"? When Moore announced he would return to Oregon, he said he wanted to “reach our goal and be national champions.”

Dan Lanning on Jamari Johnson

Oregon Ducks tight end jamari johnson | oregon ducks on si darby winter

At 6-foot-5, 260-pounds, it's hard to believe that anyone could overlookJohnson. Yet the Duck tight end was somewhat in the shadow of starting tight end Kenyon Sadiq last season, who went to the New York Jets in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Ducks will be faced with the task of replacing Sadiq's athleticism and production on offense this year.

The good news? Lanning compared Johnson directly to Sadiq,

“Last year I sat up her talked about a tight end at Oregon and how special he was in Kenyon Sadiq. Jamari is also that special. He was a guy that we recruited out of high school. Actually he's a guy that used to play quarterback. He just kept getting bigger and bigger and bigger. He can run, he can block, he can catch," Lanning said.

Sounds like Johnson has a chance to be a mismatch problem, like Sadiq was in 2025.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson attempts to outrun a tackle by Oklahoma State cornerback Kale Smith as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But not to be overlooked is Lanning's comments on quarterback Dante Moore and tight end Jamari Johnson. The Ducks are looking for a go-to weapon for Moore, who lost his top-two receiving threats from 2025 in receiver Malik Benson and tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

“If you have seen Jamari today, that means you also have seen his smile. He's guy that makes you feel special every time he steps in the room. I'm certainly excited to see what he can accomplish this year in our offense," Lanning continued.

Even while sharing the position with Sadiq, Johnson caught 32 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns, finishing sixth in Oregon single-season history for receiving yards by a tight end. Two of his three touchdowns came during the College Football Playoff.

Dante Moore throws a pass during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Could Moore and Johnson be the next great Duck duo? Oregon begins their fall football practices in the beginning of August and how each takes command of their position will be worth watching. The Ducks' first game is on Sept. 5 vs. the Boise State Broncos in Autzen Stadium.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.