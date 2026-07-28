Big Ten Media Days Schedule: How to Watch Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dante Moore

The start of the 2026 college football season is just weeks away, but before fall camp begins, the Big Ten is holding its annual Media Days in Chicago, Illinois. The three-day event features all 18 football programs in the conference and takes place from Tuesday, July 28, through Thursday, July 30.

The Big Ten is home to the last three national champions in Indiana, Ohio State, and Michigan, and the Oregon Ducks are hoping to add their name to that growing list.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The expectations surrounding coach Dan Lanning's program are high, to say the least. In fact, ESPN's College Football Power Index (FPI) ranks Oregon with the fifth-best odds to win the national championship at 9.2 percent, trailing only Ohio State, Texas, Notre Dame, and Georgia.

Big Ten Media Days will provide the first opportunity for fans and the national media to hear directly from Oregon as the Ducks begin preparing for the 2026 season.

How to Watch Oregon at Big Ten Media Days

Oregon will take the stage on Wednesday, July 29, with Dan Lanning's press conference scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. PT.

Fans can watch the event live on the Big Ten Network, with coverage also available to stream through the FOX Sports App or live TV streaming services that carry BTN.

Combat Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore makes a catch for a touchdown during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Schedule & Details

Date: Wednesday, July 29

Time: 10:45 a.m. PT (approximately)

TV: Big Ten Network

Lanning's press conference is scheduled for approximately 10:45 a.m. PT, while Oregon's player representatives will appear on the Big Ten Network during the day.

Who Is Representing Oregon at Big Ten Media Days?

Joining Lanning in Chicago will be three of Oregon's top returning playmakers: quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Jamari Johnson, and linebacker Teitum Tuioti. The group represents a blend of veteran leadership, star power, and NFL talent as the Ducks enter the season with College Football Playoff and national championship aspirations.

Dante Moore

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws downfield during the Oregon Spring Game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene April 25, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore returns for his second season as Oregon's starting quarterback after leading the Ducks to a 13-2 record and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance in 2025. Rather than declare for the NFL Draft, Moore chose to return to Eugene with unfinished business.

Moore completed 71.8 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season. He is also projected to be one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft and will undoubtedly be one of the biggest attractions at Big Ten Media Days.

Jamari Johnson

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) reacts after a touchdown by a teammate against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With former Oregon standout Kenyon Sadiq now in the NFL, Johnson is expected to step into the Ducks' No. 1 tight end role this season.

Although he wasn't the featured tight end throughout the 2025 season, Johnson consistently made the most of his opportunities. He finished the year with 32 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

Entering his first season as Oregon's starting tight end, Johnson has already been named to multiple preseason watch lists, such as the John Mackey Award watch list, and could very well be one of the top tight end prospects in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Teitum Tuioti

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) reacts after a sack against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuioti returns as one of the leaders of Oregon's defense and will once again anchor a front seven expected to rank among the best in both the Big Ten and the country.

Tuioti is fresh off a successful 2025 campaign in which he totaled 68 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles while consistently disrupting opposing quarterbacks.

Off the field, Tuioti has emerged as one of the emotional leaders of the defense. His experience and leadership will be especially important as Oregon replaces several key contributors from last season while maintaining one of the nation's highest expectations.

As one of the veteran voices representing Oregon in Chicago, he will provide insight into the mentality of a defense determined to help bring the Ducks their first national championship in program history.

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