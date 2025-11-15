Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning And Dante Moore Share A Moment That Speaks Volumes After Minnesota Win

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks offense got back in a groove in their 42-13 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Quarterback Dante Moore had arguably the best game of his entire collegiate career. Nobody seemed more excited then Ducks coach Dan Lanning.

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks knocked off the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a final score of 42-13 on Friday night at Autzen Stadium to improve to 9-1 on the season. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had his best game of the season, going 27/30 passing for 306 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

His coach, Dan Lanning was with Moore on the FOX postgame interview on the field right after the victory. 

Dan Lanning on Dante Moore: “I Love This Dude”

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) and head coach Dan Lanning talk to a reporter after a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

It was a career night for Dante Moore, who recorded his most passing yards in a single college game with his 306 yard output against the Golden Gophers. Lanning was asked about Moore’s progression as the Ducks starting quarterback. 

“So you’re saying he played pretty good?” Lanning said before turning to Moore. “How about that? Good job, man. I love this dude. He shows up for us every week. Impressive poise. Took what they gave him today and did a great job executing.”

The special moment on the field speaks volumes to the coach and player relationship. Lanning's ability to connect with Moore, in his first season as Ducks starter is clear. In moments where Moore has been doubted this season, Lanning has doubled down on his committment and confidence in the quarterback.

Both are driven by detail and growth on the field. Off the field, Lanning invests in the relationship and the person that Moore is ... on a personal level with family, academics, mentality. For a young quarterback stepping into a massive stage, that presence and leadership matters.

Even coming off a short week, the Ducks win was never in doubt against Minnesota. Behind a pair of touchdowns from running back Jordon Davison, Oregon took a 14-0 first quarter lead and never looked back. Following a Kenyon Sadiq touchdown grab late in the second quarter, Oregon went into halftime with a 28-6 lead. 

Oregon put the finishing touches on the win in the second half, eventually coming out on top by a final of 42-13. 

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws a pass before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Nov. 14, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dante Moore’s 2025 Season

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Moore is in his first season as the starting quarterback in Eugene. A one of the top recruits in the country in 2023, he signed with the UCLA Bruins. Moore had his fair share of ups and downs as a freshman in 2023 and made the decision to transfer to Dan Lanning’s Ducks that offseason.

Moore sat behind veteran college quarterback Dillon Gabriel in 2024. After Gabriel was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Moore got his chance to start. 

So far this season, Moore has started all nine games and thrown for 21 touchdowns and 2,190 yards with five interceptions. 

Nov 14, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs with the ball during the second half against Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jaxon Howard (1) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The 42-point performance for Moore and the Oregon offense against Minnesota was a good sign because over the last two games, they had a difficult time putting points on the board. Against Wisconsin and Iowa, Oregon averaged just 19.5 points, albeit did come in inclement weather. Nonetheless, none of those games hurt Oregon’s record as they came out on top in both of them. 

Dan Lanning has his guy at quarterback this season and Moore continues to prove that every week. With just two games left in the regular season, Oregon may need to win both to feel safe about getting into the College Football Playoff. 

They will be challenging matchups as first the No. 17 USC Trojans come into town before the Ducks travel up north to Seattle to face the rival Washington Huskies. 

Published
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

