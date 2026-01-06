Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Opens Up On Playoff Distractions

The Oregon Ducks struggled down the stretch of their first meeting against the Indiana Hoosiers this season. Quarterback Dante Moore spoke about making the moment bigger than it was earlier in this season.

Moore and the Ducks now have the opportunity for redemption in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The quarterback talked to the media about how he's handling the distractions of the transfer portal and NFL Draft deicisions while also preparing for Indiana and the Peach Bowl.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

What Quarterback Dante Moore Said Before The Peach Bowl

"Coach Lanning is doing a great job making sure we're focused, understanding that there's only four teams left. ... These are things that as a kid you wish for, and you gotta be where your feet are at," Moore said, per GoDucks.com editor Rob Moseley.

What He Learned From the First Game Against Indiana:

“I was too fast on my progressions. There were some times where there was an open guy, and I mean, you can say I was kind of seeing ghosts out there. More of just trying for get through my progressions too fast. And another thing, too, is when I climbed to the pocket, I was trying to rush and get out.”

“And there were some times where I could climb into the pocket, and there was no need for me to move. So those are probably the two biggest things, just gotta learn from there. But, yeah, I'm feeling real confident and excited.”

How He’s Carrying Himself Differently in This Matchup:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore looks toward the scoreboard as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Like I say, in the past I talked about it. It was just -- made the game bigger than what it was. And this week, I kind of just attacked it like how I've been doing these past weeks. So, making sure I have the same routine when it comes to watching film, preparing my body, just getting ready for this moment like I've been doing with JMU and Texas Tech.”

“But this week we're still the same offense. We're just having fun. Of course, practice we've been having a little bit of mistakes, but that's what practice is all about. You gotta learn from it. But Indiana is a great competitive team, and we're ready to go out there and play football. It's 11-11 at the end of the day, and we're excited for it.”

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore works out as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dealing With the NFL Draft Board Distractions:

“I gotta give Fernando his credit. He's had a hell of a year. He's had some great years. This is our third time playing against each other, played at UCLA this year, and this is our third time. He's somebody that works his tail off.”

“Very smart quarterback, talented quarterback. But I think the thing I take away from him is he gives the glory to God, through his success, through his accolades, through his wins. He always gives time to glorify God. And that's something I appreciate and respect towards him.”

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, it's things that, of course, we prayed for. At the end of the day, when I started football at four years old, everybody's goal is get into the National Football League. Yeah, there's going to be all these things going on. I'm human. I see it on social media.”

“But I told myself that I shouldn't be engaged with it, because if I do, I'm thinking about myself and I'm not thinking about the 10 other guys on the field with me. So, I gotta make sure I give them my 100 percent love and attention, because without them I wouldn't be in the situation I am now.”

“So, I'm thankful for my teammates, and it's going to be a great game. And when I see Fernando again, and we talk after the game, whenever we do, I'm just glad I got to play against him.”

What Needs to Be Done Differently With the Transfer Portal and College Football Playoff Overlap:

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dante Moore (3) before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“This whole process is crazy. Of course, when I hit the portal, I knew where I was going right away. And, of course, I was in a different situation. Like, I wasn't in the playoffs. At UCLA, I wasn't getting ready for that moment.”

“But, yeah, it's a lot that comes with it. I don't have much to say about it because, I mean, I don't want everyone to think about it. But, yeah, there can be a way we can fix it. I think coach Lanning has been saying in his press interviews different ways to change it. So whatever coach Lanning says, I agree. I don't know what else to say.”

Where the Orange Bowl Offensive MVP Trophy Is:

“At first, there was a video of me caught in the moment. I didn't know they were announcing MVP and stuff. I was more engaged with the fans. But that trophy was super heavy. A lot of oranges, of course. But, yeah, it was a great moment. As a kid, you dreamed about those things, and glad we got the win, and we're carrying on to this week.”

How Players' Evolving Identity on Offense Presents a Different Challenge for Indiana:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson (9) celebrates after a touchdown from Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (not pictured) during the first quarter against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“Comes down to who plays their best ball in November and December, and leading into January now, that's how long the season is. No, it's really you need to peak at the right time. You see a lot of teams peak in the middle of the season or stuff like that, and then kind of trend downhill. It's about staying on the steady climb up the mountain. So, I think it's preached on, and I think we're doing a really good job of it.”

Improving Converting on End Zone Opportunities:

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) warms up prior to the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Gotta love our kicker, Atticus, who does a great job making kicks. As a quarterback, again, you want to get the ball in the end zone. You want to score touchdowns, put points up. But yeah, Texas Tech defense was amazing. They did a great job, of course, stopping us on short runs.”

“They had a great game plan. And at the end of the day, of course, we beat ourselves sometimes. We shot ourselves in the foot, and we kind of gotta learn from there and go from there. So, we'll get a lot of mistakes corrected this week, and we're excited to put points on the board.”

How He’s Developed Pre-Snap:

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“Gotta give their DC, and 11 guys go on defense their credit. They do a great job bringing multiple different pressures, showing different looks pre-snap and post-snap. So, kind of just watching the film. At the end of the day, of course, they might throw something new out there. It's just how game plans work. And they might get us on it, and that's when you go to the sideline and watch the film and see if we can go from there and learn from it.”

“At the end of the day, I've been taking these protections and these run game things important. At the end of the day, you gotta protect yourself, you gotta protect your body.”

“If I had to give a quarterback tip for any incoming freshmen, I'd say line protections first, because at the end of the day, everybody can spin the ball, but you can't spin the ball when you're on your back. So, you gotta make sure you get the protections right. And I've been kind of taking that more seriously, just understanding body health and making sure that we can move the ball and keep moving chains.”

How His Faith Guides Him:

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore bows in prayer before the game against James Madison at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Gotta give, of course, all glory to God. He's blessed us. I mean, everybody in this room. He's blessed this team. He's blessed, just myself. The talents, my journey. There's been many times where I wanted to quit. But, of course, I gotta respect and appreciate God's team and have my faith in Him.”

“But, yeah. Playing against Indiana, of course, the first time, of course, we didn't get the result we wanted. But with this time, of course, we watched the film. We're going to adjust and make some things, and I'm excited for that game and to get going.”