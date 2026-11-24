The No. 13 Oregon Ducks controlled what they could control by taking care of business with a 45-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans in their final regular-season road game on Nov. 20. But several of the games that they couldn’t control played out in their favor on Saturday.

The Michigan Wolverines upset the previously undefeated UCLA Bruins, while the Washington Huskies upset the Indiana Hoosiers. Those results paved the way for Oregon to potentially clinch a Big Ten Championship game berth with a win in the regular-season finale, barring another weekend of underdog results. And if Oregon makes the Big Ten Championship and wins, it would secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Oregon’s head coach Dan Lanning gets his team fired up before the game against Michigan State on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Given that the Ducks were off on Saturday, Oregon coach Dan Lanning broke down the team’s mindset throughout the chaos.

“Yeah, I mean, really, all season we've kind of just told our players, ‘chip and chair. You're out there, and you get an opportunity to be in the fight, and you control what you can control.’ And we didn't get back till about four, I think, Friday night, Saturday morning,” Lanning said.

“So gave the guys an opportunity to kind of recharge their battery, and I think coaches as well to recharge their battery there on Saturday and just get to watch some games,” he added. “So, it was fun to enjoy that, and there was obviously a lot of different games that you're following, but turned out where there's an opportunity for us, and maybe we have a couple chips now.”

Next up, Oregon has to play a Huskies squad coming in with momentum. Lanning addressed the upcoming rivalry game at Autzen Stadium and provided his thoughts on Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr., Oregon’s Senior Day and the Ducks’ running back injuries during his Monday press conference.

What Dan Lanning Said Ahead of Washington Huskies

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Opening Statement:

“Obviously, exciting opportunity for us this weekend. Get an opportunity to play a rival and our seniors' last game here, potentially in Autzen. So, exciting for them, especially for the guys that have given so much to this program and been involved for as long as it is. And for it to be a game like this one is a special opportunity for us.”

“Obviously, Washington's coming off a big win against Indiana and played extremely well. Had as many yards as anybody has against that team this year, and seems like things are really clicking for them.”

“So, I think both of us are on the uptick, and they've been as good as anybody this season on the road, and certainly in the fourth quarter, they've gotten better and better, so a really good opportunity for our fans to show up and make our atmosphere really special, and celebrate these seniors as we get an opportunity to compete.”

Not Making the Moment Too Big:

“Yeah, just remind them of reality. Wasn't that long ago that we were kind of thrown out to the curb, and that's all changed because they were able to focus on what's right in front of them. And I think that's the secret here is to continue to do what you've done the last few weeks, and focus on what you control and what you're in charge of and do a good job in those moments.”

Running Backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison’s Injuries:

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. breaks away as the Oregon Ducks host the Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 14, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, like always, we'll wait for the injury report on Wednesday. But definitely got some more clarity there.”

How Close They Are to Playing Their Best Football:

“Yeah, we're playing much better than we did, certainly, early in the season. I think we're much more in sync. That being said, there's still gaps that we can close, and I think that's the piece that's important for us is to be exactly where we're at. Where can we improve? Our players identify it, our coaches identify it, and make sure that we have a plan to go do that.”

What He’s Learned Abot Coaching With Emotion:

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning yells during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. Ohio State lost 41-28. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think in different moments in the game, it requires a different level of focus and a different level of intensity. Ultimately, there's moments that you can coach extremely hard. There's moments that you want your players playing loose.”

“I always say they're going to follow your temperament. I think there's moments in games where it's not always going your way, and you need to be calm within the chaos too, so I think all those things can be reflected in the way we coach. But I certainly enjoy coaching with a little bit of juice.”

Running Back Simeon Price’s Leadership:

“I think more than anything, just (embracing his) role and the way he shows up every single day. There's a long moment this season where he really wasn't available to help us, and the way he responded and attacked each and every day, and then embraced any role that we could give him whenever he was available. And I think that showed up, obviously, this past weekend.”

Receiver Gatlin Bair’s Development and Impact on Special Teams:

“Yeah, the player Gatlin is today, compared to when he first got here, is night and day, and he's always had special traits with his speed and his size. I think that he's becoming the kind of player that lets those traits show up.”

“It's one thing to be fast. It's another thing to be fast in the right direction, and there are several moments, obviously, this last week that has showed up, it's shown up for us continually on special teams throughout the season. He's another example of guy that takes a lot of pride in what he does and has worked extremely hard to get to where he's at. And I know he has a really bright future here, but he's made a huge impact on this season.”

Receiver Jalen Lott’s Perimeter Run Blocking:

Oregon’s Matayo Uiagalelei OLB Jalen Lott, top, jumps over Michigan State’s Zion Gist RB Keshawn Williams, below as teammate Caleb Wheatland closes in during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think our wide receivers have realized, if you have 65 plays in a game, if you're having a great day get to see five of those become catches to you. Which means there's another 60 plays that you can impact the game in the way that you play without the ball.”

“And they've really taken pride in that. It's shown up in our run game the last few weeks. It's shown up in the pass game too, where these guys are able to turn up and body up. And Jalen's been one of those guys that can prove that he can block, and it's certainly helped our team.”

Quarterback Dylan Raiola Going Against a Tough Washington Secondary:

“Yeah, I think there's even a higher level for him to operate, and he'd be the first one to tell you that. So, he's done a good job of it. I think one of the biggest things is how he's protected the ball in the pocket. Not just having two hands on the ball in those moments.”

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“Making sure that we're not putting the ball in jeopardy in the passing game, getting us in the right call or the right run check. All those things are things that the quarterback wears. And it's really important. And obviously, Washington is a really advantageous defense.”

“I think they have 17 interceptions this year, and that's because they pitch a lot of different looks. You got to be able to decipher what it is. Coach (Ryan) Walters does a really good job of changing the picture consistently for the quarterback. So, it's going to be something he has to, which also can be a superpower for Dylan because he understands how coverages work and where people are rotating to.”

“So, if he's able to take the information we're able to give him, concepts that he can execute at a high level. I think he knows where to go with the ball, and if it's not there, he knows that if we can play another down, that's just as important as seeing the ball go in the air and be in jeopardy.”

What He Wants to See From the Running Back Room If Injuries Persist:

Oregon’s Brandon Smith celebrates after a touchdown against Michigan State during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think they've shown it when their number's been called, whether that's Brandon (Smith), whether that's Dink (Da’Juan Riggs), whether that's Simeon, all those guys that have been able to step out there on the field, go execute your job at a high level.”

“Obviously, Brandon had an outstanding game. Dink had some big runs for us this last week. Simeon was able to punch into the end zone. So, I think all those guys have added a lot of value. And like I've always said: Don't wait for your opportunity. Be ready when your opportunity comes. Those guys have been, and will need to continue to be.”

Preparing for a Mobile Quarterback in Demond Williams Jr.:

“We haven't played anybody quite this year that's like Demond. He's a different level, and he's playing right now. He's playing really high-level football. Obviously, he's like a running back in the backfield. I think with Jayden (Limar) and some of the other pieces coming back for them, they've been able to add a little bit more to that run game that makes them more dynamic.”

“But he's as challenging as anybody to keep boxed up. We've had to play him before, and when he gets loose, it's an issue. And he's got great speed and athleticism, and that really opens up stuff for him in the passing game as well. When you have to make sure you have hats designated for him.”

Oregon’s Senior Class:

“It's been fun watching them grow up, man. It seems like it's going really fast. Seeing some of these guys remember sitting in their living rooms and you're recruiting them, and now you see you know full circle moment that they're wrapping up their last year here.”

“So proud of what they've been able to help create. They've obviously had a ton of wins and a lot of success here. Also acknowledge that the journey's not done for them yet. So, it's going to be fun to take the field for them. I hope they get to have a special moment with their family, and everyone in Oregon is certainly grateful for their contribution.”

Having Past Experience Against Demond Williams Jr.:

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (1) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the fourth quarter at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I mean, they're a different team. I think Coach (Jedd) Fisch does an unbelievable job of adding elements in different scheme. He does a great job of getting the ball to his playmakers, and obviously one of those is Demond.”

“And he's got some weapons down the field for him. Whether that's eight, whether that's two in the passing game, their tight end’s been really dynamic in the pass game as well. So, I think you surround a player like that with weapons, and you have a scheme like theirs that really complements it well.”

“There's a lot of things that he can do, and that's just the biggest piece is to understand who do you not want you to beat you in this game, and he's certainly a part of that.”

Offensive Lineman Iapani ‘Poncho’ Laloulu’s Legacy at Oregon:

“Yeah, Poncho's been unbelievable here, and everybody sees the piece on the field. The part they don't see is the piece behind closed doors. His mentorship for young players, the voice that he's really gained over time, the work ethic that he has, and the intelligence. I mean, that really shows up consistently for us.”

“He's one of the guys that's always challenging every player to do a little bit more. He's one of the guys, when I'm talking to a freshman, they mentioned, ‘Yeah, Poncho said that I should do this.’”

“He's a coach on the field for us, and he's just an unbelievable human. So, not shocked at all by any of the success that he's had here. He's built a legacy for himself. He's helped carry on a legacy that was kind of established in that O-line room before he got there. I'm really proud of his contribution.”

What Thanksgiving Looks Like Amid Game Prep:

“Yeah, it doesn't change a ton for us. We're a morning practice team anyway, so on Thursdays that's generally a day that's a little bit lighter load for us. We practice in the morning. We'll have a couple meetings in the afternoon, and then move on.”

“It changes a little bit. We'll do a team meal here, do a Thanksgiving with all of our players after practice, and then coaches, staff, players are gonna have an opportunity to get around families or friends there in the afternoon and be able to spend some time with each other.”

Preparing for Former Oregon Running Back Jayden Limar:

Washington’s Jayden Limar celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, he's a talented player, and he plays with great violence and emotion. He runs hard. He's smart. He obviously made a lot of big plays while he was here in his time here. So, I'm excited to see what he's able to do. Just kind of sick to your stomach when you see a guy like that get hurt early in the season. So glad he's back and able to contribute.”

Washington Huskies Safety Alex McLaughlin:

“Yeah, I think again, Coach Walters does a great job of moving him around and putting him at the point of attack. He's a dynamic guy; he's really long for a safety, and he's almost half-linebacker, half-safety at times. He does a lot of different things.”

“He blitzes, so you have to. He's one of those guys where you have to know where he's at. And at the end of the game, you're hoping, okay, were we able to get a hat for a hat on him? And in the passing game, his length makes it really hard to pass into some of those windows. So, he's definitely one of those ones that you're identifying where he's at all times.”

Growth This Season From Quarterbacks Coach Koa Ka’ai:

Oregon quarterbacks coach Koa Ka’ai walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, I think, I mean, he's been outstanding, and that's one piece that I think, Jay (Johnson’s) walking in and operating offense that he hasn't necessarily been in, and maybe that's where a lot of voices start to contribute. And Koa is certainly one of those.”

“He's extremely intelligent. He's been around almost every position on our team on that side of the ball, he played here. It means a lot to him. But he understands how do we move elements on our offense to be able to handle blocking a certain picture?”

“What's an RPO that we can add that fits to this look? And I think Jay's done an unbelievable job of just leaning to everybody in that room and their expertise of what do our players do well, what fits our scheme, how can we navigate that, and really giving it a clear picture. So Koa’s had a huge contribution to that, as well as everybody else in that room.”

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