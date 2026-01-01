Dan Lanning Doesn't Hold Back On Oregon Ducks' Orange Bowl Performance

The Oregon Ducks had a sluggish offensive game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Their defense held strong to secure the 23-0 victory and advance to the semifinal for the first time since 2014.

Dan Lanning spoke postgame about how the Ducks’ defense took the narrative surrounding Texas Tech’s dominant defense to heart.

What Dan Lanning Said

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

How Much the Defense Took to Heart the Narrative Surrounding Texas Tech’s Defense:

“Yeah, we thought they were. They are a good defense. Their performance today, I think it showed it. You walk into halftime, it's 6-0, that's a great indicator of them being a good defense. And they had some guys that played some really good ball.

“We just felt like in this moment it was going to be about chipping away and eventually it was going to break. It kind of broke open with us creating some extra opportunities there with takeaways, opportunities on special teams. I thought our special teams played really, really well.”

“But we had a lot of respect for Texas Tech's defense. They don't play the way they've played all year and not be good. And they are. They're good. We thought it would be about explosive plays. There weren't a ton of explosive plays in this game really for either side. But the physicality showed up for our guys down the stretch.”

Opening Statement:

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and players on the podium to receive the champions trophy following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“Unbelievable game. A lot of fun. We've talked to our guys about being battle-tested all year and having to win in different ways. That game went back and forth in a lot of ways, struggled at times to go score points, and our defense did an unbelievable job getting the ball back. And then our offense showed up when it mattered most at the end of the game. I think we out-physicaled our opponent at the end.”

“A lot of respect for coach McGuire and the team that he's had. This shouldn't discredit them. I remember this feeling last year when you have a really good team, you play really good football all year, and then it comes to an end. And that's the way it is for every team but one. Certainly grateful for our fans and excited to see them show up in Atlanta.”

"Proud of our players, the resiliency they showed, their ability to stay calm and poised and collected under pressure. It's not easy in big moments. But these guys have shown and proven time after time, these two guys up here, that team in that locker room have shown time and time again that they're ready for big moments.”

How They Negated Texas Tech’s Passing Offense:

“Definitely it starts with players like Brandon. I think Brandon would tell you the same thing. It's about 11 guys executing, and that's how you get an opportunity to create plays like that.

“I think when we pull up this film and we watch it, we're going to see 11 guys playing the same call. We knew their tempo would be an issue. So ultimately we wanted to be able to get the call in fast and let our guys line up. I thought we did a really good job of that.”

Oregon inside linebackers Bryce Boettcher, right, and Jerry Mixon celebrate after a forced fumble as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I thought coach Lupoi did a great job of calling the game, and our defensive coaches preparing them. I felt like it was probably faster in practice than it was in the game, which is ultimately what we wanted.”

“And then we knew their strengths. They've been really good at completing shots down the field. They've had a really good screen game. Those are things that we really prepared for and worked really hard for, and guys like Brandon showed up.”

Going For It On Fourth Down:

“Well, it worked sometimes and didn't work sometimes. So I assume all the times it didn't work I'm stupid and all the times it worked I'm smart. That's kind of how it works. I feel like -- we talked about it at halftime.”

“We made some adjustments. They were playing really good fourth down defense, and we decided, hey, let's take the points in the second half.”

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and players on the podium to receive the champions trophy following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“But I think that's our mindset. We make those decisions early in the week, and I certainly trust our offense. They ran a really tough defensive call for what we called down there in the red area. That's one that you wish you had back, say we could have took the points there. But points are never guaranteed. We missed a field goal, too.”

“But I felt good about -- we had an early look on punt and felt like we were going to have a look at the punt fake. That was an opportunity to go be aggressive. And just felt like ultimately, if you limit the opportunities for their offense to be on the field, you were going to increase the opportunities for us to go score and them not to, and that showed up today.”

The Biggest Challenge Going Against David Bailey:

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“They've got good players, man. They've got really good players. They've got a great front. Ultimately, they rushed the passer really, really well. I'm excited to evaluate the film and say how can we shore that up.”

“I think there's going to be some small things that we can attack and make better. There's some plays we were really efficient at today, and then there were some plays that weren't. When you have a player like David Bailey, when you have players that you're going to see in the College Football Playoff, you've got to have a plan for them. At times our plan was really good, and then there was some times that we could certainly improve that.”

On Brandon Finney Jr.’s Interception:

Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. celebrates an interception as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You want us to tell us all about your defense? Don't give them too many secrets, Brandon. It's a strategic play. He did it exactly like we asked him to do. We tell him to play low to high down in the red area. He did exactly that. He played low until the player was able to show up and take away the low, and then he creeped to high, and he made an outstanding play. I was just as impressed with the fact took a knee after he caught it.”

On Not Having A First-Round Bye:

“I guess it works, right? I've been a proponent for games to be happening much quicker for a long time. I think that's best for college football. Again, I felt like this game -- the Orange Bowl, first off, was unbelievable. I should have really given kudos to the Orange Bowl because it's been a great experience, but it's not the same bowl experience anymore when you talk about playoffs.”

“Our guys didn't leave the hotel. They had a mindset that we can celebrate when this thing is all over with and they were really focused, but the hospitality here was unbelievable.”

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning meet at midfield following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“But we're trying to serve two different purposes here, and this is a playoff. A playoff in my opinion, should have been played in Lubbock, Texas. I've said that before. That's not because we wanted to go play in Lubbock; I certainly didn't. I'm glad we played here in Miami, and it was good prep for us, but last year very similar situation for us. I feel like that game should have been played in Eugene.”

“There's a lot of people that do playoffs. I feel like the playoffs have looked a certain way for a long time, and we're trying to serve two purposes here. The amount of time in between games, obviously, is tough for teams. We experienced it last year.”

What the Next 24 Hours Look Like:

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after getting a gatorade bath from his players following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

“Well, it's going to start with about a five-hour flight, five-and-a-half-hour flight, but we'll be watching film on the way back, start trying to evaluate the opponents that we could potentially play. Hopefully, we get some wi-fi up there in the air, and we can flip on a game and check it out.”

“But it always starts with us. That's where we're going to go back and look at this game and say, okay, what did we do really well? Let's go to the doctor, let's figure out what kind of medicine we've got to take for the next game because I think that's always the greatest indicator of what you have to improve, when you start to analyze what you have in front of you.”

“Then we'll have kind of a bonus day here tomorrow, and then we'll hop right into a normal week prep, Sunday prep. I don't even know what day today is. Today is Saturday in my mind. But we'll get a bonus day, and then it'll be Sunday the next day.”