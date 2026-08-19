Dan Lanning Doesn't Hold Back on Oregon Receiver Jeremiah McClellan's Development

The Oregon Ducks enter the 2026 college football season with depth at many positions. This strength alone is why some believe that this season will finally be the year that the Ducks win their coveted first national championship in program history.

One of the position groups that’s filled with talent on their roster is at wide receiver. Jeremiah McClellan is among the wide receivers that Ducks' star quarterback Dante Moore looks to rely on throughout the season.

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kevin Levy (24) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McClellan, the Ducks' top returning receiving leader from last season, has made massive strides this offseason that are bound to have a major impact on Oregon’s offensive efficiency this season. Following Tuesday’s spring practice, Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke about McClellan’s improvement.

“He’s gotten so much stronger and stronger at the point of attack each year. I think that his first year that was a huge area for him to grow, and then second year it became a real weapon, and that’s become even more of a weapon this year. He’s playing with violence, right, which I think is important. His speed in and out of breaks is really a separator, and he just got done speaking to the team, right? So his leadership skills have stepped up as well,” said Lanning.

How These Improvements Benefit Loaded Oregon Ducks Receiver Room

Sep 20, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan (11) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Trey Glasper (19) during the third quarter of the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having these improvements is a major plus for the Ducks' offense. McClellan's leadership growth this offseason will also benefit the Ducks' offense throughout the season, as Lanning is looking for several players to execute for the team.

McClellan won’t be the only wide receiver first-year offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer looks to utilize this season. In addition to McClellan, the Ducks are also set to return Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. The Ducks also bring in UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks, who spent four seasons with the Blazers and produced 97 receptions for 1,225 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart celebrates a long reception as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stewart missed all of last season recovering from a torn patellar tendon injury, which he suffered during a practice in June of 2025. Moore finished his freshman season with the Ducks, recording 34 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns, while suffering a non-contact knee injury during Oregon’s crucial November stretch, which led to Oregon reaching the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season.

Having Moore and Stewart back at full strength will benefit McClellan and help him thrive at wide receiver, as the three will be the top leaders on the Ducks' offense.

Jeremiah McClellan’s Oregon Ducks Career

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan works out during warm ups as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The St. Louis, Missouri native, McClellan broke out in his sophomore season with the Ducks, finishing with 38 receptions for 557 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 14.7 yards per catch.

His season high came in the Ducks' regular-season finale rivalry matchup against the Washington Huskies, in which he recorded three receptions for 78 yards. Entering the 2026 season, McClellan aims to build off his impressive sophomore year.

The strength and toughness he’s developed this offseason should carry him a long way, and it looks to bring that in the Ducks' toughest games throughout the regular season, especially their two marquee matchups against the USC Trojans (Sept. 26) and Ohio State Buckeyes (Nov. 7).

McClellan will begin his junior year with the Ducks when they open the season against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks are currently 24.5-point favorites, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The kickoff between the Ducks and Broncos is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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