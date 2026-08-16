Dan Lanning Offers Insight Into Finding Which Oregon Players Can Execute

For the Oregon Ducks to accomplish their goals and the fanbase's dreams of winning their first national championship in program history this season, there may be nothing more important than how they execute on both sides of the football throughout the year.

Entering the 2026 college football season, the Ducks return one of the most talented rosters in college football and have several players on both sides of the football who are willing to execute for Oregon in crucial moments throughout the year.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 15, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As fall camp continues and the Ducks prepare for their home season opener on Sept. 5 at Autzen Stadium against the Boise State Broncos, Lanning spoke on how the Ducks have been finding players who can execute.

What Dan Lanning Said

“Today is let’s call stuff that we know our guys can execute, so we can figure out who’s the guy that’s best at blocking, who’s the guy that’s best at tackling, who’s the guy the best at breaking tackles.”

“But now what we will do is take what we have and figure out what fits our players best and then find the tweaks that we can add and remove. You know, with us being able to do a lot in the off-season. These guys are light years ahead of what it used to look like, you know, four years ago, five years ago when I first got here, how much time you have to take advantage of. Those guys have taken advantage of it. So there’s not a lot that gets thrown in this brand new.”

“It’s just a matter of, ‘Okay, can I get in the right play? If we have a check on it? Is it if we can get the right play with a certain tag that we might throw on a play on both sides of the ball, and then can I execute? So again, am I accountable and am I capable of doing that?”

Which Oregon Ducks Stars Could Execute This Season?

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) stands in the pocket against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so much talent on both sides of the football, several Ducks stars will emerge as players who will execute for the team this season. Returning star quarterback Dante Moore’s performance and how he leads the Ducks' offense will be the biggest factor in whether Oregon secures its first national championship. There will be other players, however, that Moore has to rely on if Lanning’s group is to achieve this goal.

On the offensive side of the football, Moore has several key offensive weapons that could emerge as difference-makers throughout the season, including several players in the Ducks' wide receiver group, whether that be Dakorien Moore, Jeremiah McClellan, Evan Stewart, or UAB transfer Iverson Hooks.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All four of those wide receivers have a strong case to emerge as Moore’s top offensive weapon. It’s Dakorien Moore, however, who is confident he can be the Ducks' top receiver this season.

“Just knowing what I trained for … To be the best. Yeah, to be the best, I train like that, and I put it in my mind. So I’m really praying that that’s the outcome that I get … When you train, it's certain people you’ll see certain training that they’ll be able to breathe and talk while they’re training. And if you're training, you shouldn’t be able to breathe and talk. So that’s why I push myself for it,” Moore said at Oregon Football Media Days on Aug. 3.

Ducks tight end Jamari Johnson and the running back duo of Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. could also come through in critical moments for Oregon. All three players were among the top players on the Ducks' offense last season.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defensively, the Ducks will rely on a top defensive line that features the return of four future NFL talents: Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, A’Mauri Washington, and Bear Alexander. In the secondary, look out for players including Brandon Finney Jr. and Minnesota Golden Gophers transfer safety Koi Perich to make game-changing plays throughout the season for the Ducks.

At the linebacker position, look for growth in leadership from Jerry Mixon and Devon Jackson, along with a potential breakout season from sophomore Nasir Wyatt.

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