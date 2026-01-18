Bo Nix's Postgame Moment After Breaking His Ankle Is Turning Heads

After breaking his ankle in Denver’s win over the Buffalo Bills, Broncos quarterback Bo Nix displayed a level of toughness in a postgame moment that is shaping his reputation in the league. The injury ended Nix’s season just before the AFC Championship game, but not before he delivered his first playoff win and a defining image from his postseason run.

Nix fractured his ankle on the second-to-last play of the game, a brutal turn given the trajectory of his postseason rise. However, the former Oregon Ducks star had already answered the questions that followed him into the league as a first round NFL Draft pick from Eugene.

Bo Nix's Tough Postgame Moment After Breaking His Ankle

Moments before Denver coach Sean Payton announced that Nix fractured his ankle, Nix was walking around Empower Field at Mile High with zero limp. Nix calmly congratulated teammates on the 33-30 Divisional Round win in a victory that etched his name deeper into the history books.

Nix joins Tim Tebow as the only drafted Broncos quarterbacks to win a playoff game. He also became just the 22nd quarterback in NFL history to lead a team to the conference championship game within his first two seasons.

However, his toughness seen in the video is possibly the most memorable moment from the game, as many fans and analysts can't believe how he's walking on a fracture.

It's unclear if Nix knew he had an ankle injury at this point or not. Payton said Nix will undergo surgery to repair the injury on Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama. Payton's words about Nix speak volumes about his grit - which is something Oregon fans already knew about the Heisman Trophy finalist.

“He’s a tough cookie,” Payton said. “I said, ‘Listen, I believe you’re the second quarterback in Year 2 to take your team to a championship game, and the first is Mahomes. And this team all year has lost key players. We’ll rise up for the next challenge and we’ll go from there.’”

Nix's Growing Legacy From Oregon To The NFL

Nix is in just second year in the NFL after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. At the time, Nix was ranked as the No. 32, or worst, starting quarterback in the league, according to a list by PFF. The Duck has proven many doubters wrong in two seasons, while maintaining a strong presence within the Oregon football program.

Oregon’s reputation for producing top-tier quarterbacks keeps growing, fueled in part by Nix’s influence. This year, former Ducks quarterbacks led all college programs in total NFL regular season passing yards, racking up 10,290. The list of Oregon alumni starting under center includes Nix, Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, Marcus Mariota of the Washington Commanders, Dillon Gabriel of the Cleveland Browns, and Tyler Shough of the New Orleans Saints.

After Nix led the Broncos to win the AFC West Division over the Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders, Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus asked Oregon coach Dan Lanning about Nix's achievement.

"Bo is doing great," Lanning told Amaranthus. "It really fires me up. I think everyone knows I am a (Kansas City) Chiefs fan, but if it's not the Chiefs I love to see an Oregon Duck go take care of business. Bo has been doing an outstanding job."

Lanning and Nix developed a great bond during his two seasons at Oregon. Lanning traveled to be with Nix and his family on the night he was drafted and talked about their relationship before the 2025 NFL season began.

"Yeah, I still talk to Bo (Nix) regularly," Lanning said. "I'm really proud of what he's doing at the second level."

"I'm not surprised at all at the success he's had. It's hard for me to follow him at times because of our schedules and how busy it is, but it's great to be able to stay in touch. You guys are lucky to have an unbelievable leader and a great person there in Denver," Lanning continued.

For Ducks fans, it's exciting to see another Oregon quarterback shine in the NFL. For Lanning, Oregon's success with quarterbacks in the NFL has undoubtedly boosted his ability to recruit the best talent in the country.

Nix led Denver to a 15-3 record and the top playoff seed. Denver is aiming for its first Super Bowl title since 2016 and will play in the AFC Championship game on Jan. 25.

While Oregon fans won't get to cheer Nix on, certainly his reputation in the NFL is something Ducks fans are very proud of.