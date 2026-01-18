Dan Lanning's Commitment To Oregon Impacting Ducks' Recruiting

The Oregon Ducks signed several elite prospects through the 2025 recruiting class, including five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho. Even after committing to Oregon, Iheanacho was a big target for several top schools that pushed to flip his decision.

Despite other programs making a push to flip his decision, Iheanacho explained to 247Sports why he stuck with the Ducks, noting Oregon coach Dan Lanning as a big reason.

Oct 28, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning congratulates players after defeating the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images | Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images

“Every coach (besides Oregon’s Dan Lanning) out of my top four schools got fired,” Iheanacho told 247Sports. “Coach Lanning wants to be there and he said the only reason I’m not there is if we don’t win games and that’s what Oregon does.”

Iheanacho’s other top programs were the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and Penn State Nittany Lions. All three will have a new head coach in 2026, but Lanning will still be with the Ducks. Seeing the stability at Oregon, Iheanacho stuck with the Ducks.

Dan Lanning’s Commitment To Oregon Ducks

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the coaching turnover across college football this season, one narrative has been whether Lanning leaves Oregon for another program. No matter how many times asked, Lanning has made it clear he is locked in with the Oregon Ducks.

Lanning became Oregon’s head coach in December 2021, following his time as the Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator, where he won a national championship. Since joining Oregon, he has had the program on an upward trajectory, and Lanning has made it clear that Oregon is where he wants to be.

MORE: Quarterback Dylan Raiola Could Use Oregon to Reverse a Troubling Trend

MORE: Oregon Transfer Quarterback Austin Novosad Finds Surprising New Home

MORE: Ranking Oregon's Top Transfer Portal Additions

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

“You gotta be able to say, ‘Hey, appreciate what you have,’ and I appreciate what I have here so much. This will be my spot. This is where I’m at forever,” Lanning said during an appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti smile for a photo Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, during a coaches' press conference ahead of the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl game at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning's commitment to the program will not only impact the current roster but also recruiting. If the Ducks coach did not give a clear response that he is not leaving Oregon, Iheanacho's commitment could have gone elsewhere. Instead, Lanning stayed firm on his commitment to the program, as did Iheanacho.

Iheanacho is an elite prospect who has the potential to become a starter early in his career with the Ducks. Oregon had an explosive and dominant offense in 2025, averaging 452.2 yards per game. Iheanacho is a big player at 6-foot-6, 355 pounds, and his size can be a valuable asset in the trenches to keep up Oregon’s success in the fall.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' Recruiting Success

As Oregon finds success, the program will inevitably lose players each year to the NFL Draft. The Ducks had 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but they remained a top team this season. The Ducks hold the No. 5-ranked 2026 recruiting class in the nation with 20 signees. The program has already received a commitment from 2027 four-star defensive lineman Cameron Pritchett as well.

Despite the College Football Playoff Semifinal loss against Indiana, Lanning has the program on an upward trajectory, and his commitment to Oregon will help the Ducks earn their first national title. Whether it is recruiting or through the transfer portal, Lanning's commitment to Oregon will help keep the program competitive.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES