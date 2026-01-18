These Two Oregon Ducks Recruits Have Fans Fired Up
EUGENE – Five Oregon Ducks commits performed at the 2026 Polynesian Bowl and gave fans plenty to be excited about. Two of the five future Ducks that participated landed in Rivals' top-10 performers following the game and week of practices: wide receiver Jalen Lott and offensive lineman Tommy Tofi.
Lott and Tofi headlined the groups of commits competing in Hawaii, and future Oregon cornerback Davon Benjamin, offensive lineman Koloi Keli and safety Jett Washington rounded out the group that played.
Oregon Recruits at the Polynesian Bowl
Ducks coach Dan Lanning secured another top-five recruiting class in 2026. The program already welcomed a handful of early enrollees at the beginning of January, but there’s still more talent yet to arrive in Eugene ahead of next season.
The Polynesian Bowl is an annual high school football all-star game held in Hawaii. The crown jewel of the Ducks’ 2025 class, Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore, won the co-MVP a year ago at the event.
Lott came close to making it back-to-back MVPs for Ducks commits. The wide receiver consistently finished among the top performers during each day of camp and impressed in the all-star game.
He recorded 1,280 yards and 20 touchdowns on 87 catches as a senior in high school. Lott was ranked the No. 4 wide receiver in his class and No. 33 player nationally by 247Sports. Snaps at wide receiver won’t be easy to come by for the Ducks in 2026, but if Lott plays anything as he did in high school, it will be hard to keep him off the field.
Tofi ranked No. 8 among the top performers at the end of the week. He joins Keli and five-star Immanuel Iheanacho as the offensive linemen in the incoming recruiting class. Lanning praised the incoming offensive linemen during his National Signing Day press conference.
“I remember seeing Tommy in a camp three years ago, and same thing really, with Manny (Iheanacho), in that situation, we spend a lot of time traveling to camps, seeing guys in action. Those relationships start then, then it becomes the body of work of building that relationship and seeing what it grows into, and making sure you're still through that, through that entire process,” Lanning said. “These are guys that can play for you at a high level, and we feel really confident and guys like that.”
The Ducks’ Incoming Recruiting Class Is Full of Talent
The five-star safety Washington was the highest-ranked Oregon commit at the Polynesian Bowl, but the incoming class features multiple five stars. Edge rusher Tank Jones and tight end Kendre Harrison join Washington and Iheanacho as the five stars in the 2026 class.
Harrison is part of the group of enrollees already on campus and practicing with the Ducks. Former five-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair also arrived on campus and is set to debut for the Ducks in the fall after serving on a two-year mission.
Lanning lost a quarterback commit to the transfer portal for the second year in a row. Quarterback Bryson Beaver practiced with the quarterback room as an early enrollee. The announcement of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore’s return and the addition of quarterback Dylan Raiola via the transfer portal caused Beaver to transfer to Georgia, however.
