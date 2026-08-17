Dan Lanning Gets Real On Bleu Dantzler's Improvement At Linebacker

Oregon’s linebacker room this season will feature a new face that happens to come from the Ducks' in-state rival, the Oregon State Beavers. Former Beavers linebacker Bleu Dantzler is the new arrival to the Ducks' linebacker room, having moved 47 miles south from Corvallis to Eugene this offseason.

Several new leaders will emerge for the Ducks at linebacker this season, including senior returners Devon Jackson and Jerry Mixon. Nasir Wyatt is a player who has been working to improve this offseason, as he and Bleu Dantzler have the potential to be critical pieces for the Ducks' defense at linebacker this season.

Basha edge rusher Darian “Bleu” Dantzler during a practice at Basha High School on April 25, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Throughout spring ball and continuing into fall camp, Dantzler has continued to show his improvement as a linebacker. As the Ducks wrapped up their first full week of fall camp, Oregon coach Dan Lanning spoke about how Dantzler has improved as a linebacker.

“Yeah, just work. Just work every day, coming here and take a step forward and get a little bit better and a little bit more. Early on we do a lot on that side of the ball, so you gotta learn a lot, and he’s been a guy that’s put in the time to learn a lot. And there’s still a lot of room for improvement, but he’s proven he can be a guy that can help us,” Lanning said.

What Bleu Dantzler Brings to Oregon Ducks Linebacker Room

Basha defensive end Darian (Bleu) Dantzler (10) looks over at Millard South during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Aug. 30, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During his one season with the Beavers, Dantzler only recorded one tackle, which came in a 32-8 loss to the Washington State Cougars. At Oregon, Dantzler has the opportunity to improve as a linebacker and earn his role as a starter in the future.

Despite starting his collegiate career at Oregon State, Oregon was Dantzler’s dream school as a high school recruit, and the work that he has put in has so far paid off. Dantzler’s improvement and hard work ethic that he’s displayed haven’t just been noticed by Lanning, but also by Ducks defensive ends coach Kamran Araghi.

“Bleu is somebody that we had our eye on in high school from Basha, Arizona, in Chandler. We actually had him at camp as well and was somebody that we were monitoring, and when we saw him jump in the portal, we had our spot open, and we got in contact with him,” said Araghi.

“We brought him up for his visit, and we loved everything about his mindset, his attitude. We kind of knew what his tape was going to be just watching his high school tape, and he’s really been a fantastic addition to our program, and I’m really glad that he’s a Duck," Araghi continued.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a press conference on Aug. 15, 2026, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Players like Dantzler who have a good mindset and are willing to put in the work to improve our type have always thrived under Lanning. As the Ducks approach the 2026 season, the goal is to win the national championship for the first time in program history. A player like Dantzler taking a major leap is just what Oregon needs to reach that milestone, especially on the defensive side of the football.

The Ducks will open the season on Sept. 5 against the Boise State Broncos at Autzen Stadium. The kickoff between the Ducks and Broncos is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS.

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