Dan Lanning Identifies What He Notices First About Ohio State's Luke Fahey
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In the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Oregon Ducks (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) were surprisingly placed in the No. 23 slot.
Coach Dan Lanning's Ducks have beaten the No. 20 USC Trojans on the road and the No. 25 Boise State Broncos at home. One of their three losses came at the hands of the No. 8 UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Now, Oregon awaits the largest test of its 2026 season with the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) on Saturday, Nov. 7. The Ducks travel to Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
Dan Lanning Remembers Recruiting Ohio State Quarterback Luke Fahey
Ohio State is coming off an upset 30-18 loss at the USC Trojans on Oct. 31, their first contest without junior quarterback Julian Sayin under center. Sayin is out indefinitely with a right throwing arm and shoulder injury that he suffered while taking a sack from junior defensive lineman Mario Landino at the Indiana Hoosiers in their previous game back on Oct. 17.
Sayin's replacement is true freshman quarterback Luke Fahey. In the eyes of Lanning, what stands out about Fahey is his overall intelligence when directing an offensive, both at the high school and college level.
“I remember Luke coming out of high school," Lanning told the media on Nov. 2. "Went by seeing him when he was in high school, and he's an operator. He's a really smart quarterback. He's a winner. His intelligence shows up. This is an offense that has a lot of moving parts. I thought he handled it extremely well in that environment (at USC).
Fahey, a four-star prospect out of the 2026 recruiting class, threw for over 7,000 yards in his high school career at Mission Viejo in Southern California.
In his first career start in the recent fall to the Trojans, the current 19-year-old completed 21 of 38 passes for 260 passing yards, one touchdown, and zero turnovers. He finished with a 49.0 quarterback rating in a slippery game at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.
Lanning continued on Fahey's performance at USC, " I thought he operated well. It wasn't the best conditions either, playing in the rain. But he's proven that he can be a guy who can be successful and run their offense. Certainly, coming out of high school, I remember him being a guy who was like that.”
Ohio State's Ryan Day on Oregon
Back across the country on Nov. 2, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day gave his thoughts on the current status of this Oregon program heading into their pivotal Big Ten Conference matchup.
“They have all the talent in the world. They have NFL players all over the field," Day said. "This is not going to be your typical three-loss team coming in here. All the stuff that came up last week, we gotta get corrected fast.”
Ohio State has some next-level talent of its own in the likes of junior wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is second in the NCAA in both receiving yards at 1,067 and touchdowns at 13.
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Arden Cravalho is a reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. He has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018, specifically as Lead Writer and Editor for SB Nation's 'The Slipper Still Fits.' Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, California, Arden is also a part of the California Golden Bears' athletic department as a Ticket Sales and Service Account Executive. His overall experience and dedication to college athletics are evident in his insightfulness and analysis throughout all of his work.