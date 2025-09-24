Ducks Digest

Dan Lanning Provides Injury Update On Wide Receiver Justius Lowe Before Penn State

Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning revealed wide receiver Justius Lowe's injury status entering a top 10 matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Will Lowe be available? What did Lanning say about preparing for a hostile road environment that is the White Out at Beaver Stadium?

Lily Crane

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines during the first half in a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines during the first half in a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
EUGENE – A top 10 clash between the No. 6 Oregon Ducks and the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions could potentially have big implications on the Big Ten Conference standings with both sides entering the game undefeated.

The Ducks blasted the song “Mo Bamba” during their week 5 practice to get ready for a loud crowd at Beaver Stadium when they play the Nittany Lions at the White Out.

Coach Dan Lanning revealed wide receiver Justius Lowe’s injury status and broke down how the team is preparing for the road environment in his second press conference of week 5.

What Dan Lanning Said

Opening Statement:

“All right, today, it's been a really good week so far for our guys on the field. A lot to prepare for, because we’re playing a good team.”

Wide Receiver Justius Lowe’s Injury Status:

“I think he's gonna be available for this game. We'll see as we get closer to the week.”

Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe celebrates a touchdown as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini S
Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe celebrates a touchdown as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What’s Impressed Him About Quarterback Dante Moore:

“Just poise. Like, he has great poise, maturity, like, all those things are really showing up for him this year.”

What Makes Moore Ready For The Environment:

“All the work. He's put in a ton of work, he's been a part or seen environments like this before. Not necessarily always on the field, but he's been in good environments. And then what you create in practice, right, creates that. We got a lot of chaos in practice this week to help us create that chaos for Saturday.”

How He Reacted When The Hotel Information Got Out:

“I only worry about what we control.”

How Recovery Looks On The Road:

“I mean, more than, more than anything you said, we've done it right. We've been through it. We have a really good routine. Some things are a little bit different each week, depending on where you're going and how you're traveling,” Lanning said.

“But our guys handle that well. You pitch changes to our guys, and they handle it well. They understand how important recovery is, what we do when we get to the hotel, what we do when, before we leave here, right? There's just a routine that's been developed for us that we can go execute.”

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Big Ten Recruiting Transfer Portal Nil James Franklin Penn State Nittany Lions Justius Lowe Dante
Oregon’s Jayden Limar, top, leaps over Oregon State’s Mason White for a gain in the third quarter. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Running Back Jayden Limar’s Progress:

“That's a guy that’s always prepared for his moment, you know, and not really concerned about when it comes, but when you get your opportunity, you take advantage of it. And I think he's done a great job of taking advantage of that. He's changed his body since he's been here, super diligent in his preparation, right? And that really shows up on the field.”

What Opportunity The Game Provides For Recruiting:

“Just more than anything, this gives us an opportunity. We're always on the stage, but this is a stage that we get to, you know, play to.”

How The Offense Has Reacted To Preparation:

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Big Ten Recruiting Transfer Portal Nil James Franklin Penn State Nittany Lions Justius Lowe Dante
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore throws down field against Oklahoma State during the second quarter at Autzen. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think they've handled it really well so far. Again, we try to make it really hard in practice. That's something that's hard to replicate. You're not going to replicate exactly what it's going to be like on game day, but they've handled it well.”

How He Prepares For A Better Defensive Line:

“I mean, we spend the time watching the film, identify what's going to be different about this game, and focus on the fundamentals. The fundamentals don't change regardless of opponent, right? But how you execute those really matter.”

