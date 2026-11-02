Oregon Receiver Dakorien Moore Backs Up His Promise as Dan Lanning Takes Notice

EUGENE - Can't say Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore didn't warn you.

Before the game against Northwestern, Moore had a simple message to Ducks fans in an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

"Expect more explosive plays, expect more wins, and just expect to turn up with us on the sidelines," Moore said.

Darby Winter

He delivered on all three points. Oregon beat the Wildcats 34-26, with quarterback Dylan Raiola connecting with Moore for a 75-yard touchdown that sent the 55,673 fans at Autzen Stadium into a frenzy. Oregon’s longest offensive play of the season gave the Ducks an eight-point cushion with 10:20 remaining. Northwestern never scored again.

What Dan Lanning said about Dakorien Moore

Moore delivered the biggest performance of his Oregon career against Northwestern. But when Ducks coach Dan Lanning discussed the sophomore’s growth afterward, his answer went beyond the touchdowns. Moore is growing into a player who embraces the expectations that come with being one of Oregon’s most important offensive weapons.

“Dakorien has grown into a guy who really wants to be coached, and it’s really fun and refreshing to go out there,” Lanning said. “He wants the pressure. He wants it on his back.”

Moore backed that up with seven receptions for a career-best 128 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over No. 20 Northwestern at Autzen Stadium on Halloween. It marked his first career 100-yard receiving performance and first game with multiple touchdown catches.

Moore and Raiola broke out a "Thriller" celebration after their 10-yard touchdown connection with 49 seconds left in the first half. The spark Moore added to the offense came at a crucial time with Oregon analyst Jay Johnson taking over play calling duties after the Ducks parted ways with Drew Mehringer before the game vs. Northwestern.

Oregon Ducks receiver Dakorien Moore | Darby Winter

Moore's eagerness to learn was emphasized by Lanning, when talking about his fumble.

"I know he wishes he could have that fumble back. I know he’s going to be really critical of himself, and I’m going to challenge our coaches because we can coach that better, our ball security and what that looks like," Lanning said. "But you see in big moments that guy is straining really hard... Obviously, he had a big game today and was certainly a difference-maker for us."

Moore arrived at Oregon as the nation’s consensus No. 1 receiver recruit in the 2025 class. Now in his second season, his maturity and production are standing out.

Dakorien Moore Injury Scare

Moore’s career night also included an injury scare after a hard hit on a fourth-quarter return. But Lanning offered an encouraging update afterward, sharing what the receiver told him while still on the ground.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola, center, and Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrate a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore took a hard hit on a return, and lay on the field with medical personnel around him before walking off on his own power.

“It seems like Dakorien is going to be good,” Lanning said. “He just took a really big shot on the return and was in a little bit of pain, but I don’t think that’s going to be anything that impacts him moving forward.”

However it was Moore's immediate reaction that speaks volumes about his desire to contribute to the team and get the win.

“He told me when he was lying on the ground, ‘I’m ready for the next play.’ I told him, ‘Well, you have to come out for one, at least.’ I think he’s going to be in good shape.”

Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore, left, outruns Northwestern defensive back Ore Adeyi after a catch for a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the Northwestern Wildcats on Oct. 31, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore now leads Oregon with six touchdown catches this season and has nine receiving touchdowns in his career. He has caught at least one pass in all 19 career games, including multiple receptions in 18 of those contests.

Against Northwestern, his impact extended to the return game.

“He was dynamic and did a great job fielding the ball in the return game,” Lanning said. “I don’t think people realize how hard that is when you have a lot of guys running down in your face. He was able to change things for us in the return game and handle getting the ball in some tough moments.”

Oregon is now 5-3 overall and 3-2 in Big Ten play. Next up? The Ducks face the challenge of traveling to Ohio Stadium, also known as The Horseshoe, to play the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Watch more from the exclusive interview with Moore, leading up to the Northwestern game, below.

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